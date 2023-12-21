Whether you want to start a personal blog, create a website for your business, or anything else in between, creating a website can have many purposes. But the process of creating one can be laborious, tricky, and time-consuming. That is, it used to be — thanks to modern website-building tools that utilize AI technology, the process of creating a website is now easier than ever before.

But there are many different options, with different tools working better than others. Thankfully, we’ve compiled this brief list of the best AI tools for building a website, where we go over each one’s pros and use cases. Here are our picks. Wix

Wix — best for beginners

Wix is one of the most popular website builders for good reason. Featuring a simple UI that’s easy for beginners to understand and use, Wix is perhaps the most approachable free website builder, and the AI website-building tool that comes included makes the process all the easier.

The AI tool works by taking the user’s baseline information, such as the type of website they want to build, what features they want, and some info about themselves, and selecting from one of six moods. Wix will then suggest a homepage design and pages for the site based on the user’s information, which will serve as the outline for the website.

While not as in-depth as some of the other AI site-building tools on this list, Wix is certainly the easiest and fastest to use. If you need a website but have no idea where to start and don’t have all of the time in the world to learn the complexities of web development, then Wix may be the perfect tool for you.

Jimdo — ideal for small businesses

If you’re looking for a website-building tool specifically for small businesses, Jimdo might be the perfect fit. Jimdo focuses on building online storefronts with the ability to sell online products, booking appointments, and managing orders all from one place. The site even features a simple logo creation tool.

While Jimdo features a robust list of options and features, users can also opt for using its AI site builder to automate the process. Like Wix, Jimdo’s AI site builder’s setup process is super simple. All that users have to do is choose what type of website they want to create and the type of business. If you already have a pre-established company, you even have the option to enter the name of your business, and Jimdo will find your company online and automatically integrate photos, videos, and business information from social media and Google.

Jimdo is a great option for small business owners looking to quickly build a website with ease.

Unbounce — great for landing pages and conversions

For those primarily focused on creating effective landing pages and maximizing conversions, Unbounce is a standout choice among AI website builders. Specializing in creating landing pages that drive results, Unbounce’s AI tool streamlines the process of designing pages that captivate your audience and encourage action.

Unbounce’s AI guides users through the essential elements of a high-converting landing page, taking into account factors such as user engagement, load times, and mobile responsiveness. It’s an excellent option for entrepreneurs, marketers, or anyone looking to establish a strong online presence with impactful landing pages.

GoDaddy AI — seamless integration with domain services

GoDaddy, a well-known name in domain registration and hosting services, has stepped into the AI website-building arena with a tool that seamlessly integrates with its domain services. This makes it an attractive option for individuals and businesses who are already utilizing GoDaddy for their online presence.

The AI tool from GoDaddy simplifies the website creation process by utilizing user-provided information and preferences. With a user-friendly interface and a range of templates to choose from, it’s a solid choice for those who appreciate the convenience of having domain and website services under one roof.

CodeWP — perfect for developers and WordPress creators

If you have a background in coding or you’re eager to delve into the world of web development, CodeWP might be the AI website builder for you. Unlike some other tools on this list which largely cater to beginners and newbies to the world of website building, CodeWP is made for users who want more control over the underlying code of their website – particularly experienced WordPress users.

With features that allow users to directly manipulate the generated code, CodeWP provides a playground for developers to experiment with advanced customization. It’s an excellent choice for those who want to combine the efficiency of AI with the precision of manual coding, creating a website that meets their exact specifications.

Framer — a website builder for designers

Framer is not just an AI website builder; it’s a platform focused on pushing the boundaries of user experience (UX) design. If your goal is to create a website that stands out in terms of its visual design and interactivity, Framer should be on your radar.

This tool goes beyond traditional website builders by incorporating advanced prototyping and animation features. Framer’s AI understands user input and translates it into dynamic and engaging website elements. And while it may have a learning curve, Framer is a go-to choice for designers and developers seeking to elevate their projects with cutting-edge UX design.

Hostinger Website Builder — budget-friendly all-in-one solution

Hostinger, known for its affordable hosting services, offers a website builder that combines ease of use with budget-friendly options. Hostinger Website Builder is designed to cater to individuals and small businesses looking for a cost-effective solution without compromising on essential features.

The AI tool guides users through the website creation process, which is incredibly simple. The AI tool takes into consideration the user’s preferences and the nature of their website by creating a website based on just a few pieces of information that they provide.

This is yet another great website builder that’s quick and easy to set up, but in addition, it’s also one of the most affordable at just $1.99 per month. If you’re looking to build a website on a tight budget, then Hostinger Website Builder is an excellent choice.

