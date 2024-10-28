Poll: Which AI chatbot are you using right now?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Remember just two years ago when ChatGPT burst onto the scene, and suddenly, everyone was talking about AI? Since then, the tech world has been in a full-blown AI arms race, with every major player vying for a piece of the chatbot pie.

The appeal of the best AI chatbots lies in their ability to understand and respond to natural language, making them increasingly intuitive to interact with. They can answer questions, provide information, generate creative content, and even perform tasks, streamlining our interactions with technology and even automating some mundane activities to a certain extent.

This potential has not gone unnoticed by major tech companies. Google, Meta, and Microsoft have all invested heavily in AI chatbot development, each aiming to integrate these tools into their existing ecosystems.

Google, for example, has started integrating Gemini as the default smart assistant on Android phones. It has also been baked into various Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Search.

Microsoft is actively pushing its Copilot chatbot through Windows and its Edge web browser. Similarly, Meta has incorporated Meta AI into its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Each chatbot brings a different flavor to the table, shaped by the goals of its parent company. Whether you’re exploring travel options, streamlining work, or finding new ways to stay informed, there’s an AI chatbot built for your needs.

So, we want to know: where do you stand? Are you using one of these bots to simplify your life, or is all this AI buzz just background noise for you?

Which AI chatbot are you using right now? 328 votes ChatGPT 29 % Google Gemini 27 % Microsoft Copilot 5 % Grok 1 % Perplexity 5 % Claude 3 % Meta AI 1 % Others (please specify) 3 % I don't use a chatbot 27 %

Amidst all this corporate maneuvering, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that AI chatbots can actually be pretty useful. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or just someone trying to navigate the digital world, these bots offer a range of helpful features.

Perplexity, for example, is focused on reliable research; it’s designed more as an “answer engine” than a casual assistant, offering in-depth answers from verified sources to help students or professionals gather credible information quickly.

Google’s Gemini takes things a step further by weaving itself into the Google ecosystem: need to find an email from years ago or get a quick summary of a YouTube video? Gemini can do that, and with its voice-enabled Gemini Live feature, you can actually chat with it as naturally as you would a person.

ChatGPT, the OG bot that started it all, now runs on OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4o, offering powerful capabilities like real-time web search without a paid subscription. Meanwhile, Grok — created by Elon Musk’s X — focuses on real-time updates by pulling from tweets, giving users a way to explore the latest news and opinions on trending topics instantly.

With each company eager to claim the AI throne, it’s safe to say we’ll continue to see chatbots evolve in new and exciting ways. So, what’s your take? Are you sticking with a favorite, trying a new one, or still waiting to see which chatbot proves itself the most valuable in the long run? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

