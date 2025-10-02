Turn your ceiling into a 120-inch Google TV movie screen with BenQ's latest projector

BenQ

TL;DR BenQ launched the GV32, the brand’s latest ceiling-friendly portable projector.

Specs include an LED light source, 1080p resolution, 500 ANSI lumens, HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google TV and Netflix.

The device is priced at $599, with preorders now live and general availability in October.

Yet another portable projector is eyeing your ceiling space, this time from BenQ. The new GV32 builds on the momentum of the company’s GV projector series, delivering HDR10 color and flexible projection in tight spaces, but now with an LED light source.

BenQ positions the GV32 as a bridge between entry-level LED portables and its more premium laser models. It carries forward the rotating design of its GV siblings, including the much pricier GV50, with a base that supports 135° vertical tilt and full 360° horizontal rotation. For easy setup, it also features auto correction, zoom, and horizontal/vertical keystone adjustments.

As for specs, the projector outputs in Full HD (1080p) and scales up to a 120-inch image, backed by 500 ANSI lumens from its LED engine. Its color fidelity includes Rec. 709 coverage with HDR10 and HLG support, producing vivid visuals in dim environments.

On the audio front, the GV32 packs a 2.1-channel speaker system rated at 18 W, complete with a woofer chamber for extra punch. For gamers, it offers 22.4 ms input lag at 1080p/60 Hz and supports USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode for direct connections. Streaming is also built in, with Google TV and a licensed Netflix app preloaded, so there’s no need for an external dongle. Finally, for added flexibility, the unit can be powered over 60W+ USB-C, including from compatible high-capacity power banks.

The GV32 is available now for preorder at BenQ.com for $599, with a 100-inch portable screen included as a bonus for early buyers. Full rollout through third-party retailers is slated for October.

