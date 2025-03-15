5 things I wish I would've known before purchasing an Oura Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

No one got down on one knee to present the Oura Ring to me — I fell in love with the device all on my own. A subtle, jewelry-inspired fitness tracker without a distracting display and with fantastic battery life? Sold. But while I love my Oura Ring 4 for many reasons, there are a few things (good and bad) I wish I had known about ahead of time.

1. Access to the best of the platform takes time

When I first encountered the Oura Ring in 2021, I was excited to dive in. After using the sizing kit, when my new smart ring finally arrived, I felt like Cinderella trying on her glass slipper. I couldn’t wait to start tracking my health data. However, I didn’t realize how long it would take to establish meaningful baselines.

The Oura Ring platform requires a bit of lead time to establish baselines.

Unlike most wrist-based wearables, many smart rings require several weeks to gather enough data to offer valuable insights. In the case of the Oura Ring 4, this means waiting to access features like Chronotype and Bedtime Guidance. The eventual analysis is worth the wait, but the delay is something to consider when choosing a wearable. If you’re on a deadline and looking for immediate use from your wearable, the Oura Ring will track the basics (sleep, heart rate, etc.) from the get-go, but the platform’s true strength takes time to shine.

2. I’d miss my display

Without a screen or haptics, the Oura Ring 4 doesn’t offer on-device feedback. It’s not as functional as wearables that show notifications or real-time stats. You certainly don’t get the instant gratification you would get from a smartwatch with rings to close. While I knew this going in, I didn’t realize how much I’d miss checking my stats without pulling out my phone. I constantly wish I could check the time at a glance (again, without taking out my phone).

For some, the lack of display may be appealing — another Oura user here at Android Authority rarely checks her stats unless something feels off, which can be liberating. A smart ring is the ultimate “set-and-forget” wellness tracker. For me, though, relying on the companion app is cumbersome.

3. A holistic health approach looks different

Many wrist-based wearables focus heavily on activity data. From counting steps to tracking calories to grinding out workout stats, most of my devices are performance-driven. I’m constantly trying to race a pace or hit my move minutes goal. Oura, meanwhile, takes a more comprehensive view of your overall health. It quietly captures data related to everything from sleep quality and activity to heart rate and temperature, then digests the information behind the scenes to offer insights into how your body is functioning as a whole. It’s both comprehensive and adaptive, characteristics that had us dubbing the device the kindest smart ring we’ve tested.

Athletes wont find advanced training tools or workout tracking.

For fitness enthusiasts who rely on detailed workout data and sport-specific tracking, the Oura Ring may fall short. It doesn’t offer advanced workout tracking features like heart rate zones or GPS data, meaning it’s not the best choice for those seeking in-depth fitness stats. It auto-detects a few activities but requires in-app confirmation within a short period, making it easy to lose the activity.

4. Comfort (and durability) is activity-dependent

The Oura Ring is sleek, lightweight, and generally discreet, but I’ve found myself removing it far more often than I anticipated. Activities like weightlifting, tennis, or rowing prompt me to take it off because gripping handles is fairly uncomfortable. I also go sans ring while swimming and surfing, as I don’t trust the ~$400 device to stay on my finger in open water (and don’t want to search for it on the ocean floor).

The Oura Ring is uncomfortable for more activities than I anticipated.

In other words, while smart rings are exceptionally comfortable for sleep tracking and exercises like running, the form factor isn’t always ideal. I was also genuinely disappointed that the Oura Ring 4 isn’t slimmer this generation. Likewise, the Oura Ring 4 is durable, but it’s still susceptible to scratches and damage. In fact, it patinas fairly quickly and, in my experience, scratches more easily than the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

5. A smart ring makes me love AND hate my smartwatch

The Oura Ring deepened my appreciation for my smartwatch. I now crave the screen-based features I once took for granted, from basic timers and alarms to a complex third-party app library. I knew my smart ring wouldn’t offer a display; I just didn’t realize how much that might bother me.

It's very hard to go back to the limited battery life of many wrist-based wearables.

Conversely, I wish I knew how hard it would be to return to a smartwatch’s limited battery life. The Oura Ring 4 boasts an 8-day battery life claim, putting most smartwatches to complete shame. Rather than charging my watch each night before bed, I can go days without thinking about my ring at all. And when I do collect Z’s, the ring is significantly more comfortable. Overall, the Oura Ring offers a unique and subtle tracking experience with a focus on holistic health rather than minute-by-minute stats. I love my Oura Ring 4, but it’s not for everyone. If you rely on constant access to notifications, stats, or specific workout tracking, it might feel limiting. However, subtlety, extended battery life, and a comprehensive approach to health tracking make the Oura Ring a powerful option for the right audience.

