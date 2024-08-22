Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Which earbuds should you buy?

Beats put out a surprisingly good pair of earbuds with the Beats Fit Pro, blessing them with great sound and Android compatibility. On the other hand, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation are the top earbuds recommended for Apple users. With their update to USB-C in 2023, they have also become more compatible with Android smartphones, though still imperfect. What should you get if you are in the market for new earbuds? We pit the Beats Fit Pro vs the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen to determine which earbuds make more sense.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): At a glance The Beats Fit Pro has a finned earbud design that will stay in the ears better, while the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) have a stemmed design that isn't the best for heavy workouts.

The Beats Fit Pro has an official Android and iOS app, while the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are only supported on iOS, though they partially work on Android, without app support.

The Beats Fit Pro is cheaper than the AirPods Pro (2nd gen).

The Beats Fit Pro and original AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance, but the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) case is also IPX4 rated, while the case of the Beats Fit Pro is not rated. The updated USB-C AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and charging case are IP54 rated.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) has better sound quality, noise cancelation, and transparency mode than the Beats Fit Pro.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) case supports precise location thanks to UWB, has a speaker, and has wireless charging. The Beats Fit Pro's case does not support precise location, nor does it have a speaker or wireless charging.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Specs

Beats Fit Pro Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Dimensions and weight

Beats Fit Pro Bud: 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94", 5.6g



Case: 1.12 x 2.44 x 2.44". 55.1g





Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Bud: 1.22 x 0.94 x 0.86", 5.3g



Case: 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85", 50.8g

Wireless connectivity

Beats Fit Pro Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Apple H1 chip (for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing, Siri)

Apple Find My support



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Bluetooth 5.3

Apple H2 chip (for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing, Siri)

Apple Find My support with precise location with U1 UWB chip



Water resistance

Beats Fit Pro IPX4 sweat/water resistance on earbuds, but not on case

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) IPX4 sweat/water resistance on earbuds and case

Battery life and charging

Beats Fit Pro Case: 18 hours



Buds: 6 hours (ANC on)



USB-C charging

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Case: 24 hours



Buds: 6 hours (ANC on)



USB-C charging

Wireless charging with MagSafe, Qi, and Apple Watch chargers

Device compatibility

Beats Fit Pro iOS/iPadOS, macOS, Android, Windows

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) iOS/iPadOS, macOS



Limited compatibility: Android, Windows

Spatial audio

Beats Fit Pro Apple Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

Personalized head tracking (iPhone and iPad only)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Apple Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

Personalized head tracking (iPhone and iPad only)

Noise cancelling

Beats Fit Pro ANC and Transparency modes

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) ANC and Transparency modes

Ear tips

Beats Fit Pro 3 sizes

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) 4 sizes

Release date

Beats Fit Pro November 1, 2021

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) September 22, 2023

Price

Beats Fit Pro $200

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) $249



Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Design and features

Lil Katz / Android Authority

The Beats Fit Pro (pictured above) has a finned earbud design with wingtips. The wingtips are not only cosmetic, but they are also functional. They help secure your earbuds, making them less prone to falling off, even during heavy workouts.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 has a stemmed design with a bulbous head. There are no wingtips here. While they often sit snug inside the ears, they can fall off if you have a lot of head movement. To Apple’s credit, it now ships the AirPods Pro 2nd gen with a new XS size ear tip, alongside S, M, and L sizes.

Lil Katz / Android Authority

There are some differences in the case. The case of the Beats Fit Pro is not large by any means, but it is bigger than the Apple AirPods Pro 2’s case.

Further, the AirPods Pro 2’s case is a lot more feature-packed. It has a built-in hole for attaching a lanyard. It has a speaker within itself to play sound if you lose the case, and it also features the U1 chip for UWB-based precise location through the Apple Find My service.

Lil Katz / Android Authority

On the other hand, the Beats Fit Pro has a simpler case that misses out on all of the above functions.

For IP rating, the Beats Fit Pro is IPX4 rated for sweat resistance on the earbuds. The older Apple AirPods Pro 2 is IPX4-rated for the earbuds and the case. However, the updated USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 and case are IP54-rated to protect against dust and small particles.

The Beats Fit Pro is the better earbud for Android users because it officially supports the platform. There is feature parity on iOS and Android when using these earbuds.

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

In contrast, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) works best with iOS. You can use them on Android as standard Bluetooth earbuds but lose out on many features, so you should explore other Android earbuds instead.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) takes the cake with audio quality, active noise cancelation (ANC), and transparency. The Beats Fit Pro is also pretty good, but the AirPods Pro is noticeably better on these three qualities.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Battery life and charging

Lil Katz / Android Authority

The Beats Fit Pro loses out to the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) regarding battery life and charging.

You can get about six hours of music playback on either model with ANC. The case of the Beats Fit Pro adds another 18 hours, while that of the AirPods Pro 2nd gen adds a higher 24 hours. You’d get more cumulative battery life on the AirPods Pro, making them better for longer travels, though the battery life on the Beats Fit Pro is also fairly respectable.

Apple promises one hour of listening time if you pop your AirPods Pro (2nd gen) back into the case for five minutes. The same is promised with the Beats Fit Pro.

Lil Katz / Android Authority

The Beats Fit Pro’s case can be charged through the USB-C port, but not wirelessly. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen’s case can be charged with either Lightning, MagSafe, Qi wireless charging, or even an Apple Watch charger. Additionally, Apple recently updated the AirPods Pro 2nd gen with USB-C. You can buy a USB-C case separately; new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen units come with it.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Price and availability

Beats Fit Pro: $200 AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $249

The Beats Fit Pro has a list price of $200, but you can find deals that bring the price down to $150-$180. You can buy them in seven colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, Tidal Blue, Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray. You can also get them in Moon, Dune, and Earth colors as part of the Kim Kardashian special edition.

Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro Good fit and stabilizing ear wings • Android and iOS compatible • In-app ear tip fit test • ANC and transparency MSRP: $199.99 Beats Fit Pro are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds that work just as well with Android devices The Apple-owned Beats Fit Pro are just as easy to use with an Android device as they are with an iPhone, fitting well with multiple ear tips, and boosted bass sound quality. The only downsides are the price tag and ANC issues. See price at Amazon Save $40.95 See price at Walmart Save $40.00 See price at Best Buy Save $40.00 See price at Verizon

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) has a list price of $249. During special sale days, you can find them discounted to around $200. They are available in only one color: White.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Impressive ANC • Comfortable fit • Wireless charging MSRP: $249.00 One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

The lower pricing of the Beats Fit Pro makes it a better value for most users. However, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen has many features that help justify the higher price tag to users who want premium earbuds.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Which should you buy?

Lil Katz / Android Authority

The Beats Fit Pro is the better choice if you are an Android user or looking for a good pair of earbuds that work reliably across platforms with no fuss. It does most of what the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) can do at a lower price point. The wingtips are great for keeping the earbuds within your ears at all times, and those working out frequently will appreciate the excellent fit.

Of course, there’s also the fact that Android users wouldn’t get all the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) features, anyway. Android users miss out on ear detection, spatial audio, customized controls, or Find My support.

However, Android fans have other earbud choices. You can find these on our list of the best true wireless earbuds. So, make an informed decision when purchasing the Beats Fit Pro.

Lil Katz / Android Authority

If you are an iPhone user, choose the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) over the Beats Fit Pro. The AirPods Pro integrates very tightly into Apple’s ecosystem and performs a little better overall. The price difference is worth the better experience for iPhone users.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): Which earbuds do you prefer? 13 votes Beats Fit Pro 92 % AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C 8 %

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro (2nd gen): FAQ

Are the Beats Fit Pro or AirPods Pro better? If you are an Android smartphone owner or enjoy working out regularly, then the Beats Fit Pro are the better choice. However, iPhone owners will get the most out of the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) thanks to their seamless integration with iOS.

Which is better for working out AirPods Pro or Beats? The Beats Fit Pro wear a finned form factor, wingtips, and an ergonomic fit that make them especially good for workouts. They also have an IPX4 water-resistant rating to protect them from sweat.

Are Beats Fit Pro louder than AirPods? The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) have a more pleasing sound than the Beats Fit Pro. However, the Beats Fit Pro have a louder bass response than the AirPods Pro 2 which is excellent for working out.

Are Beats Fit Pro or AirPods Pro waterproof? Both earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which translates to sweat and water resistance, but they’re not genuinely waterproof. The AirPods Pro 2nd gen case is IPX4 rated, although the newer USB-C version has an IP54 water and dust-resistant rating.

Do Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro have wireless charging? The Beats Fit Pro earbuds do not have wireless charging, but the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen support wireless charging through MagSafe and Qi wireless charging protocols. You can also charge the case wirelessly through the Apple Watch magnetic puck charger.

Do AirPods Pro work with Android? The AirPods Pro work with Android, but only as basic Bluetooth earphones. You lose out on many advanced features as they are iOS-only. Android-centric earbuds will better serve you.

Do AirPods Pro have noise canceling? Yes. The AirPods Pro have active noise cancelation, and it works amazingly.