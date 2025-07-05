Prime Day Deal: Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra robotic pool cleaner now 20% off!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Summer should be about relaxation, not scrubbing your pool. Thankfully, Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 Ultra — powered by HybridSense AI pool mapping and eco-friendly ClearWater technology — is now seeing massive Prime Day savings. Get the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra for $2,839 ($711 off)

The AquaSense 2 is already one of the best pool cleaners you can buy, but it’s constantly getting better, too. Need a clean pool quickly? The AquaSense 2 Ultra’s newly added AI Quick Mode gets your pool guest-ready in half the time of its standard cleaning mode.

Plus, with Beatbot’s App Navigation Control, you can even guide the bot yourself for a more hands-on clean without getting your hands dirty. And this is a pool cleaner that’s good enough for tennis all-time great Serena Williams, so it’s surely good enough for you!

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra The beast of robot pool cleaners. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner that uses HybridSense AI to map, detect, and clean every inch with precision. From water surface debris to walls, floors, and waterlines, it delivers effortless, eco-friendly maintenance. With app navigation, smart retrieval, and up to 10 hours of cleaning, it’s the ultimate hands-free solution. See price at Beatbot Save $712.00

Right now, Beatbot is offering a whopping 20% discount on the AquaSense 2 Ultra to bring the price down from $3,550 to $2,839. This deal also comes with an industry-first three-year full replacement warranty, so you’ll have some peace of mind in making a long-term investment. Beatbot’s website also offers additional discounts through its Trade-Up program should you have an older model that’s in need of an upgrade.

If the Ultra is too lavish for your budget, Beatbot is also offering deals on the AquaSense 2 Pro (32% off) and AquaSense 2 (38% off) models to celebrate Prime Day.