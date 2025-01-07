The Ferrari of pool cleaners just launched at CES 2025

Beatbot

TL;DR Beatbot has launched a new, pricier robot pool cleaner that promises advanced, market-first features.

The machine is packed with smart sensors and AI features for efficient, precise, and intelligent pool cleaning.

If you have a pool, cleaning it is probably one of the most cumbersome activities you do around the house. You could always hire someone for the job, but with the growing robotic pool cleaner market, you have lots of options to buy an advanced machine that can clean your pool, probably better than you or anyone else. At CES 2025, Beatbot launched one such machine that may just be the best robotic pool cleaner you can buy.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is packed to the rafters with AI and smart sensors. It promises some of the most advanced features on the market, delivering precision, efficiency, and the ultimate convenience for pool cleaning.

There’s a lot to say about the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra, but here are the key features that make the robotic pool cleaner a cut above the rest:

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: Key features

Beatbot

AI Pool Mapping The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra comes equipped with a “HybridSense AI Pool Mapping” system that combines 27 sensors, including infrared, ultrasonic, and AI-powered cameras, to map a pool and plan the best cleaning paths for it. The company says this system is very useful for unconventional pools that have an intricate designs or multiple levels. The AquaSense 2 Ultra can adjust its navigation based on the design of the pool to ensure full coverage and proper cleaning, from the waterline to the floor.

5-in-1 cleaning system Unlike traditional robotic cleaners that struggle to cover every part of your pool, the AquaSense 2 Ultra comes with a 5-in-1 cleaning system. It can handle the pool’s surface, waterline, floor, and walls, and even clarifies the water. The all-in-one solution means you won’t need multiple devices or extra manual effort to keep your pool clean.

AI debris detection and adaptive cleaning The AquaSense 2 Ultra also gets an AI-powered debris detection feature that uses ultrasonic sensors and cameras to identify debris in a pool. The system can also apparently learn the debris types found in your pool, like different kinds of leaves, to improve its detection and cleaning capabilities over time.

Water clarification system Another standout feature of the AquaSense 2 Ultra is the ClearWater Clarification System. It automatically adds a natural, eco-friendly clarifier to your pool. Derived from recycled crab shells, this clarifier promises to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues to keep your pool water clean and prevent scum buildup. All you have to do is activate or schedule the system via the AquaSense 2 Ultra app.

Price and availability Obviously, this level of cleaning comes at a cost. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra will be available for purchase at $3,450 on Beatbot’s official website and Amazon starting February 10, 2025. If you’re on the prowl for something cheaper, you can also check out Beatbot’s AquaSense Pro cleaner that’s now available for $2,199.

