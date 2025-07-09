Prime Day deal: Save up to $930 on Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 robot pool cleaners

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Nobody loves scrubbing their pool in the blazing heat, but Prime Day deals are making it easier to leave that chore to a robot. Beatbot is offering big discounts across its AquaSense 2 series, with up to $930 off select models, including $711 off the flagship AquaSense 2 Ultra. Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra for $2,839 ($711 off)

The AquaSense 2 Ultra is the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner. It combines an AI camera with 27 sensors to precisely map your pool, optimize its cleaning path, and handle tricky shapes. Right now, it’s $711 off, bringing the price down to $2,839. We’ve tried it out ourselves, and it did not disappoint.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Intelligent • Efficient • Hassle-free MSRP: $3,450.00 The beast of robot pool cleaners. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner that uses HybridSense AI to map, detect, and clean every inch with precision. From water surface debris to walls, floors, and waterlines, it delivers effortless, eco-friendly maintenance. With app navigation, smart retrieval, and up to 10 hours of cleaning, it’s the ultimate hands-free solution. See price at Beatbot See price at Beatbot Save $712.00 See price at Amazon Save $518.00

Beyond smart mapping, the Ultra features AI Cruise Debris Detection, dual-side brushes for edges and corners, and automatic parking on the water surface for easy retrieval. It even dispenses eco-friendly crab-shell clarifier agents to keep your water crystal clear, working up to four times faster than traditional methods.

If the Ultra is out of your price range, the AquaSense 2 Pro is also discounted by $930, dropping from $2,899 to $1,969. It offers the same versatile 5-in-1 cleaning, covering the pool floor, walls, waterline, water surface, and water clarification, with powerful submarine propulsion and app control for precise spot cleaning. Meanwhile, the standard AquaSense 2 is down $600, from $1,599 to $999. It handles floors, walls, and waterlines with smart navigation and efficient cleaning paths.

Beatbot’s Prime Day deals run until July 11, with offers available on both Amazon and Beatbot’s website. If you order directly from Beatbot, you can also claim a free gift with your purchase, if you’re quick enough to catch the limited stock.