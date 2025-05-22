Hot battery deals for all budgets and needs: Anker, GRECELL, and CUKTECH

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Amazon, but they come in different forms. Only the Anker SOLIX C1000 is automatically discounted. All other options have on-page coupons that you must apply to get the discounted price. Make sure to do this before adding the items to your cart.

CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank

Great for daily usage and short trips Let’s start with the smaller, more affordable option. The CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank is meant for those of you who want to travel light and keep your mobile devices juiced up. It will be a great commute companion, or a good accessory to keep around during short trips or picnics.

At 5.98 x 2.25 x 1.75 inches and 1.3 pounds, it is small and light enough to carry around in any purse, backpack, or even large pants pocket. And while it is tiny, it is also quite mighty.

The CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank has a 20,000mAh battery. To put that into perspective, most phones now have about 4,000-5,000 mAh batteries, so you should be able to charge most phones about 3-4 times with one of these.

Additionally, it is quite capable. The fastest USB-C port can reach 140W, while the second one is still pretty fast at 65W. The single USB-A port can reach 18W. Of course, the speeds get shared if you charge multiple devices at once. The max overall output is 165W.

All things considered, it’s one of the best battery deals if you want something truly portable, but also pretty capable.

GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station

A good option for weekend trips and camping If you need a bit more power, but still want something that is relatively easy to carry around, the GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station is hard to beat, especially considering the price.

This one has a 230.88Wh battery capacity, which is enough to charge an average phone about 25 times! It also has a max 330W output, but can support surges of up to 600W.

This model also steps things up a bit with multiple extra features you won’t find in regular battery packs. For starters, you can charge it using an optional 40W solar panel. It also has a really handy integrated flashlight. It also includes an AC outlet, which is very handy for powering electronics that don’t use USB ports. It can also help you charge faster if the other ports don’t cut it.

Talking about the ports, you’ll get two USB-C ports; one outputs 60W and the other 18W. There are also a couple of 15W USB-A connections, as well as a car socket.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $350.01 Limited Time Deal!

Great for camping, picnics, weekend trips, and powering more demanding electronics Now, if you want to step into real power station territory, something like the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station will meet most people’s needs. This is one of the best battery deals for more serious users who want to power much more demanding electronics, such as fridges, TVs, projectors, kettles, microwave ovens, and more. Just keep in mind it is much larger and heavier, at 14.8 x 8.07 x 11.02 inches and 27.6 pounds.

If you are willing to lug this thing around, though, chances are you won’t find many electronics it can’t handle. This is because it can output as much as 1,800W, and it can handle 2,400W surges. It also has plenty of battery capacity at 1,056Wh. This means it can charge a phone 92 times!

The power station does much more than that, though. It can also run a coffee maker for 2.7 hours straight, or a common projector for over 23 hours. It can also run a TV for 8.5 hours or a fridge for about 14 hours.

By the way, this is the power station with my favorite port selection. For starters, it has 6 AC outlets! It also has a car socket, two USB-C ports, and a couple of USB-A connections. Of course, you can also use it with a solar panel, and it can take up to 600W units. It also supports UPS mode, so it will automatically switch to battery output if it detects an outage, offering uninterrupted power.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station Huge battery backup with extremely versatile options The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus is the portable battery system that does it all. Use it in UPS mode for simple standby power, take it on the go with 120V AC ports, USB A and C ports, a 12V car port, generator input and output ports, an RV port, and more. You can even connect to the Home Power Panel to provide whole home power backup. See price at Amazon Save $1,800.00 With Coupon!

This one can straight up power your home, RV, or electric vehicle I recently experienced some serious outages caused by the California fires in early 2025. Situations like this one made me realize how valuable something like the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station can be. This power station was designed to be a true power backup solution. It can power most appliances, and with the right setup, it can power your whole home. Not to mention, it can directly power RVs or electric vehicles.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus has a massive 3,840Wh. It can also output as much as 6,000W. Additionally, the unit supports up to 3,200W of solar input. If that’s not enough, it also supports direct gas generator charging and passthrough. The 20ms UPS function will also jump in and take over if the system detects a power outage.

It’s quite the beast, and it can power literally every electronic device I own, all at once. There are very few things it won’t be able to handle, including bigger AC units, jacuzzis, strong electric heaters, and so on. Otherwise, I have used it to power fridges, kettles, air fryers, TVs, microwave ovens, and more.

While you can take it wherever you want, it is not really intended for that. This thing is large and very heavy—27.6 × 15.3 × 15.6 inches and over 146 pounds! It is also among the most capable power stations the industry has to offer, though, and very few can really compete against it.

The Anker F3800 Plus is also quite pricey, but this $2,999 price is actually the lowest we’ve ever seen it go for. This makes it one of today’s hottest battery deals. If you were looking to get one, this is your best chance to do so. Are you ready to eliminate battery anxiety? Take one of these battery deals home. Just make sure to get it quickly, as we’re not sure how long these offers will last.