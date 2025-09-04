This might be the first mobile hotspot with a 20,000mAh power bank

Baseus

TL;DR Baseus is launching the “world’s smallest” detachable AC plug/MagSafe power bank.

Additionally, it’s rolling out the “world’s first” MiFi/20,000mAh power bank.

IFA 2025 has hit the ground running with keynote addresses and product reveals coming in left and right. If power banks are your thing, mobile accessory brand Baseus has you covered. The company had a couple of announcements for people looking to keep their devices charged.

EnerGeek GX11 MiFi Power Bank 20000mAh 67W

Baseus

Today, Baseus announced that it will launch the EnerGeek GX11 MiFi Power Bank 20000mAh 67W. As the name suggests, this power bank has a capacity of 20,000mAh and offers 67W multi-port (USB-C/USB-A) fast charging. However, this isn’t just a massive power bank; it also doubles as a MiFi 4G hotspot. The company describes it as the “world’s first” MiFi/20,000mAh power bank.

This 2-in-1 device does not require a physical SIM card. Instead, it relies on an eSIM design, where data can be used and recharged through the Baseus app. Users will be able to customize their data plans through Baseus’ operation team. And up to 10 devices will be able to connect to the network simultaneously.

Baseus expects this power bank to go on sale on September 30, 2025 for $119.99.

EnerGeek GT01 2-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank

Baseus

The GX11 isn’t the only power bank Baseus announced today; it also unveiled the EnerGeek GT01 2-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank. While this device isn’t the first 2-in-1 MiFi/20,000mAh power bank, it is described as the “world’s smallest” detachable AC plug and MagSafe power bank.

Despite its compact size, it provides a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. It can charge at a speed of 45W, and supports up to 15W with Qi2. There’s also a display so you can check on your battery percentage. And if the battery is running low, you can transform it into a wall charger without needing a cable.

The EnerGeek GT01 2-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank will sell for $99.99. However, there is no release date yet.

