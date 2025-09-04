These new headphones promise up to 100 hours (!) of battery life

Baseus

TL;DR Baseus has announced the Inspire XH1 noise canceling headphones.

This pair of headphones offers up to 100 hours of battery life, or up to 65 hours with ANC enabled.

The company also revealed a pair of wireless earbuds and a pair of open-ear earphones.

Baseus has just announced two cool charging gadgets at IFA 2025, including a mobile hotspot that doubles as a 20,000mAh power bank. But the company isn’t stopping here, as it’s also announced a trio of audio products today.

Inspire XH1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Starting with the cans (see image at the top of the page), these are known as the Inspire XH1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These headphones utilize Bose technology for the sound, which is boosted by support for Dolby Spatial Audio and Hi-Res audio with LDAC.

For Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these headphones use a four-layer system capable of blocking out up to 48dB of noise. It also features five microphones to clearly pick up the user’s voice for calls, even in environments with noise levels of up to 75dB. Battery life won’t be a problem either, as this device can last up to 100 hours without ANC turned on (65 hours with ANC).

Baseus’ new headphones are available starting today for $149.99. They’ll be sold in two colors: black and white.

Inspire XP1 Noise-Cancelling Earpods

Baseus

The Inspire XP1 Noise-Cancelling Earpods are Baseus’ new flagship TWS earbuds. Like the XH1, these earbuds utilize Bose technology and support Dolby Spatial Audio. You’ll also find ANC on this device, suppressing up to 50dB of noise. That’s slightly better than what the headphones offer.

However, these earbuds do not come with Hi-Res audio with LDAC. Instead, the XP1 uses dual-layer PU and PEEK diaphragms, combined with Baseus’ SuperBass 3.0 and SuperBalance 3.0 software, in a bid to create high-fidelity audio.

In terms of battery life, you can expect up to eight hours of playback time with ANC off. The charging case can tack on more time, bringing the total to 45 hours. Baseus didn’t share how long the earbuds will last with ANC turned on.

The Inspire XP1 Noise Cancelling Earpods are available starting today. Baseus is selling the earbuds for $129 in black and white.

Inspire XC1 Open-Ear Earphones

Baseus

The final audio product Baseus revealed at IFA 2025 was a pair of open-ear earbuds called the Inspire XC1. Once again, we’re looking at a device that features Bose technology, Dolby Spatial Audio, and support for Hi-Res audio with LDAC. Given that these are open ear, don’t expect any noise cancellation.

Similar to the XP1, these earbuds can last up to eight hours. However, the total battery life with the charging case included is a maximum of 40 hours.

The Inspire XC1 will cost as much as the XP1 at $129. They’ll be available starting today in your choice of black or white.

