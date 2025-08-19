Another dual-screened Android handheld is coming, and it's from the maker of the Odin

TL;DR AYN has revealed the AYN Thor, its first dual-screened Android handheld.

The Thor was revealed in a short teaser video alongside news that the company is also making the Odin 3.

The announcement comes a day after pricing was revealed for AYANEO’s Pocket DS, the first Android-powered dual-screen clamshell to break cover.

We’ve been waiting for a dual-screened Android handheld for what feels like forever, and we finally got one with the recent unveiling of the AYANEO Pocket DS. It’s only been a day since we learned the pricing for the Pocket DS, but now we have a second dual-screened, Android-powered device to salivate over, this time from AYN, the maker of the critically beloved Odin series.

Sticking with the Norse naming scheme, the AYN Thor is a clamshell handheld that the company has confirmed is running a version of Android as its operating system. We got our first look at the new console today in a short announcement video, which you can check out above. AYN has also teased in its official Discord that more will be revealed in the coming week, but it’s unclear if that’s simply referring to the video or if we’ll get more details as well (we’ll be on the lookout!).

As for what we can glean from the sub-40-second video, it looks like we’re getting a device that will closely resemble the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, albeit with a second screen baked into the bottom half. It certainly looks like the top screen is smaller than the Pocket DS’ 7-inch main display, and the smaller stacked triggers also look a lot like the Flip 2’s. Otherwise, the AYN Thor appears to have inset sticks in an Xbox layout, a headphone jack on the bottom, cutouts for the speaker beside the Home and Back buttons, plus a USB-C port and what looks like a cover for the SD card slot on the front lip of the device.

Of course, there are plenty of details still to be revealed here, most importantly the core specs and pricing. One thing we do know, though, is that we’re getting a Qualcomm SoC, as the Snapdragon logo is show in the teaser. Only time will tell if AYN has opted for the best-in-class Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, or matched the Pocket DS’ Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. The latter is surprisingly competitive on price at ~$400, but a lot will depend on that chip to determine where the Thor’s pricing sits.

Either way, it’s great to finally be seeing more modern dual-screened handheld options that don’t carry the super-premium price tags attached to the Windows clamshells that have dominated the space.

The device teaser dropped alongside the news that AYN is also working on the Odin 3, but we don’t even know what that one looks like yet. Considering the popularity of the Odin and the increasing fervor for dual-screened Android handhelds, it looks like it’ll be a bumper end of 2025 for AYN.

