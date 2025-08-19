The AYN Odin 3 could be the big Android handheld upgrade that retro gamers have been waiting for

TL;DR AYN has teased an upgrade to its leading Android handheld, the Odin 3.

The company confirmed it will run Android, but no other details were revealed.

AYN teased the Odin 3 alongside the announcement of a dual-screened Android handheld, the AYN Thor.

AYN’s Odin 2 handheld lineup has been extremely popular, primarily due to the decently capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on board, which makes them perfect for emulating demanding retro consoles like the Nintendo Switch and others. However, there’s no denying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could soon be eclipsed by the much more powerful Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 on devices like the AYANEO Pocket S2. There’s good news, though, as AYN is preparing a refresh for the Odin 2 in the form of the AYN Odin 3.

AYN just dropped a teaser for the Odin 3 and another device, later revealed as the brand’s first dual-screened Android clamshell, on its Instagram page:

The teaser mentions “next gen features arrived,” and the Chinese text below it roughly translates into “The future is here.” Curiously, the teaser mentions today’s date in YYYYMMDD format (commonly used in China), so we don’t know when the devices will be released.

AYN confirmed in its official Discord server that neither device is x86; both run Android. The company has also said it will release information about Thor in the coming week and then Odin 3 afterward.

The standard AYN Odin was released in 2023, with early backers receiving their units in December 2023. AYN followed up with the Odin 2 Mini in the middle of 2024 and the Odin 2 Portal in late 2024. We’re overdue for a refresh for the base Odin 2, and the time is just right for a powerful upgrade.

