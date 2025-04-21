Odin 2 maker joins Retroid and Anbernic in stepping back from US market

AYN

TL;DR AYN will pause shipments of its Odin 2 gaming handhelds to the US starting April 25.

Retroid and Anbernic are also stopping shipments, as shipping companies are no longer accepting packages bound for the US.

AYN hopes to find an alternative shipping method early next month.

The retro gaming handheld scene has had a rough few months, first with the elimination of the de minimis exemption, then skyrocketing tariffs, and now an all-out trade war standing between them and their favorite retro games. The latest blow comes from AYN, the maker of the powerful Odin 2 lineup of handhelds, which will stop shipments to the US starting on April 25.

The company hasn’t officially announced the policy, but the news comes from a customer who then shared a message from AYN customer support on the official Discord. The company is currently fulfilling orders from a successful Indiegogo campaign for the Odin 2 Portal, one of the best and most premium handhelds on the market.

Some information is lost in translation, but it appears that the company will fulfill orders until the 25th, including the base, indigo, and white Pro models. After that, it will halt shipment for a week while it searches for alternative shipping channels.

AYN, Retroid, and Anbernic are three of the most popular handheld brands.

This isn’t too surprising, given that the Hongkong Post will stop accepting packages bound for the US at the end of the week. Retroid, which is rumored to belong to the same parent company as AYN, is rushing to fulfill Pocket Flip 2 and Classic pre-orders before then. Anbernic has also announced it will no longer ship to the US, although it still has some products in stock in its US warehouse.

AYN will attempt to resume shipping on May 5, presuming it can find an alternative shipping channel. However, at that point, the de minimis exemption will have ended, meaning buyers in the US will be charged well over 100% of the declared value of any goods received. Exactly how that will play out isn’t yet clear, as the chaos around the recent US trade policies shifts on a day-to-day basis.

