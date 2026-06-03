These iconic Android gaming handhelds will soon get Android 16-based LineageOS

AYN

TL;DR The developer community is bringing Android 16-based LineageOS to a bunch of Android gaming handhelds.

The list includes AYN’s Odin 2, Odin 2 Mini, Odin 3, and Thor, as well as Retroid’s Pocket 6.

In addition to keeping these devices from dying, custom LineageOS ports for handhelds also offer greater configuration options for gamepads and other physical controls.

Android-powered gaming handhelds have been facing heat from geopolitical tensions and rising component prices, both of which have forced companies to either downgrade specifications or increase prices. So, while it may not be the best time to get yourself a new handheld, you can always breathe life into existing or old hardware by retrofitting it with new hardware. And a similar treatment is coming for two of the most popular gaming handhelds with Android.

The developer community is working to keep older AYN handhelds alive, even after the company officially stopped selling them. As part of this effort, AYN’s Odin 2 and Odin 2 Mini are now being tested for LineageOS support.

According to an announcement made by developer LazyKaleidoscope4023 on Reddit, LineageOS 23, based on Android 16, is now being tested for these Odin handheld devices. They expect to release these builds by next month, once the team has tested these devices sufficiently.

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The Odin 2 and 2 Mini officially only received Android 13 as their final update. So, the most obvious benefit of getting LineageOS 16 is to allow users to update their devices to the latest (stable) version of Android. This, in turn, not only ensures access to the latest Android features but also enhances resilience against newly discovered vulnerabilities.

In addition to those obvious benefits, the custom LineageOS port also lets users configure gamepad controls via built-in features, with preset layouts based on popular consoles. It also limits bloatware and lets users run their handheld without Google services if they prefer.

In addition to the Odin 2 and 2 Mini, the developer also promised progress on LineageOS builds for the newer AYN Odin 3 and the Retroid Pocket 6 in separate posts. Additionally, from the image shared by them, we can tell LineageOS is being tested on the AYN Thor as well.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that both the AYN Thor, Odin 3, and Odin 2 can also run Linux, which gives them access to a broader library of games and more optimized performance than emulators on Android.

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