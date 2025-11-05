Game Boy goes glam with AYANEO's latest luxurious gaming handheld

TL;DR AYANEO finally revealed its ultra-premium take on the Game Boy, called the Pocket VERT.

It features a CNC-machined body, diamond-cut shoulder buttons, and a 3.5-inch screen with 10x the resolution of the Game Boy.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced, but it’s not going to be cheap.

One of the most noteworthy shifts in Android gaming handhelds this year has been AYANEO moving away from ultra-premium handhelds with more affordable options like the KONKR Pocket FIT and Pocket AIR Mini, but its latest handheld throws all that to the wind to double down on complete, unnecessary luxury.

First teased earlier this year, the company finally revealed the Pocket VERT earlier today in the YouTube video shown above. As promised, it’s a glamorous take on the Game Boy, with a CNC-machined body and “diamond-cut” shoulder buttons. It also appears to have an all-glass front, as well as transluscent, unlabeled buttons.

The Pocket VERT is a luxurious product that will command a premium price tag.

Similar to the AYANEO Pocket DMG, the company’s premium Android-powered Game Boy-like device, it also features a wheel on the side, beneath a long button that looks like a volume rocker. However, the same button is also seen on the opposite side, above what’s presumably the power button.

Apart from the physical design, the has company only revealed that it will feature a 3.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 1440. That’s almost assuredly the same screen as the Analogue Pocket, and it enables pixel-perfect 10x upscaling for Game Boy games.

AYANEO

We still don’t know what will power the device, but if it’s targeting Game Boy emulation, it won’t take much. As a part of the company’s “Pocket” lineup of handhelds, it’s likely going to be running Android, which opens the door to more systems. However, without any sticks, you won’t be able to play modern systems comfortably.

AYANEO hasn’t revealed pricing yet, but it’s marketing this as “a premium collectible for retro gamers” and “a true work of art.” In other words, it will be a luxury product with a price point to match.

The AYANEO Pocket VERT competes with much cheaper vertical handhelds like the Retroid Pocket Classic, which has an OLED panel and surprisingly great performance for the price. Although it focuses on software emulation, it could also be considered an alternative to pricey FPGA devices like the ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket.

