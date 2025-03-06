This gorgeous Game Boy Micro clone hits all the right buttons

AYANEO

TL;DR The AYANEO Pocket Micro Classic is a new premium handheld with a Game Boy Micro-esque design.

It’s a revision of the Pocket Micro without joysticks that comes in at a slightly lower price.

Perfect for 4x upscaled GBA games, it ships in mid-April.

AYANEO has carefully positioned itself on the premium end of the retro gaming handheld market, and its latest device is yet another indulgence to drool over. The Pocket Micro Classic was first teased last week, but now we have full specs, pricing, and a release window.

Essentially a minor revision of 2024’s Pocket Micro, the Pocket Micro Classic is a Game Boy Micro clone with premium components all around. It shares the same specs as its predecessor but drops the two joysticks to focus on classic retro games from a bygone era.

The Pocket Micro Classic demands premium pricing, but the build is unmatched.

It has a 3.5-inch 3:2 IPS display with a resolution perfect for 4x upscaling of GBA games, plus a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 6 or 8GB of RAM. That’s enough power to emulate even some PS2 games, but more importantly, it will offer flawless performance on lighter systems with upscaling, shaders, and other enhancements. You can, however, change the dpad inputs to emulate the left joystick with a combination of button presses for games that need it.

Since the device runs Android 13, it’s also capable of playing most mobile games with controller support, as well as cloud streaming options like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, etc. There’s no headphone jack, but it does support WiFi 5 and BT 5.2.

As a premium device, it also features a premium build, with a chamfered aluminum alloy frame and a borderless glass panel on the front. There are three colorways to choose from: Magic Black, Retro Gray, and Retro Gold, the same as those found on the original Pocket Micro.

The AYANEO Pocket Micro Classic starts at $179 for the 6GB + 128GB Magic Black version and tops off at $239 for the 8GB + 256GB Retro Gold version. It ships in mid-April, and you can pre-order it now on the official AYANEO website.

