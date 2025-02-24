Loved the Game Boy Micro? You need to see this new gaming handheld

TL;DR AYANEO has teased a new handheld that looks like a modern Game Boy Micro.

It appears to be a modified version of the AYANEO Pocket Micro, with the sticks removed.

Price and specs have not been announced, but it will likely be on the premium end of micro handhelds.

The Game Boy Micro was an interesting device when it launched in 2005, but it never managed to capture gamers’ attention like the Game Boy Advance SP that followed it. If you were among the few Micro fans or love smaller Android retro gaming devices, AYANEO has teased a handheld that borrows heavily from the original design.

For now, all we have is a silhouette of the device teased on X, but we know that it’s a revision of a previous device, the AYANEO Pocket Micro. Released late last year, that design essentially added joysticks to the Game Boy Micro, plus a much larger screen and a premium aluminum build. The new design drops the sticks, but appears to retain the rest of the design.

That’s a welcome change, since the sticks on the first device were largely unneeded for the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 3:2 screen, which is perfect for 4x upscaled GBA games. The 3.2-inch bezel-less display is significantly larger than the original Game Boy Micro, and it’s a safe bet we’ll see the same screen in the new device.

Retro Handhelds has created a mockup of the new device based on the older design, which can be seen above. It’s likely to be close to accurate since AYANEO has toted the similarities between the Pocket Micro and this new device.

AYANEO hasn’t revealed specs or pricing for the new device, but it’s likely to be on the premium end of the market, like the rest of the company’s products. For reference, the AYANEO Pocket Micro starts at $199 for the 6GB +128GB version, and tops off at $259 for the 2GB + 256GB Retro Gold version. Hopefully, this new device comes in somewhat cheaper.

This follows a series of releases from AYANEO in recent months, including the AYANEO 3, a Windows handheld with swappable controls, and two premium Android handhelds, the Pocket EVO and Pocket DMG. Stay tuned for more info on this new device in the coming weeks.

