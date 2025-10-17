You can now preorder AYANEO's cheapest handheld yet, without the FOMO pricing

AYANEO

TL;DR The AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini is now available to pre-order on Indiegogo.

The budget device starts at $69.99 and offers some GameCube and PS2 support.

Super early bird pricing will be available for 30 days, and shipping starts at the end of November.

AYANEO made big waves when it announced its first truly affordable device, the Pocket AIR Mini. It combines the company’s boutique design chops with a price that’s extremely competitive in the Android gaming handheld market, and starting today, you can finally buy one.

Or at least, you can pre-order one. The Indiegogo campaign kicked off this morning, and as of writing, it’s already racked up over $50,000 in orders. The device was a big seller when it launched in China last month, so expect that number to climb over the weekend and beyond.

Super early bird pricing will be available for all 30 days of the crowdfunding campaign.

The Pocket AIR Mini comes in two varieties, one with 2+32GB for $69.99 and another with 3+64GB for $79.99 for “super early bird” buyers. The Retro Power colorway is locked behind the 3+64GB model, but the premium you’re paying here is much less than previous AYANEO handhelds like the Pocket DS.

The Pocket AIR Mini has a 4.2-inch 4:3 display that’s designed first and foremost for retro gaming. It’s powered by the MediaTek G90T, which we’ve never seen in a gaming handheld before. However, the company has demonstrated impressive performance in numerous livestreams over the past month, and it appears capable of playing many GameCube and PS2 games, which is unheard of at this price.

Earlier this week, another budget Android handheld, the MANGMI AIR X, went on sale at $80 for the first week, jumping to $90 after that. These are some of the first sub $100 Android gaming handhelds to hit the market, and they signify a major shift in a budget market that was previously dominated by Linux devices.

The Indiegogo campaign will run for 30 days, and the super early bird pricing will be available for the duration of the campaign. The retail pricing for each unit is $89.99 and $99.99, respectively, which is still a great value. Devices are expected to begin shipping at the end of November.

