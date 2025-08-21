This new sub-$100 Android gaming handheld might be the new budget champion

TL;DR The MANGMI AIR X is a new entry-level Android gaming handheld.

It has hall effect sticks, a 5.5-inch HD display, and a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Pricing starts at $79.99 during the early-bird period, with availability beginning mid-September.

The market for Android gaming handhelds has exploded in the past few years, but Linux-based devices still dominate the ultra-budget category. There haven’t been any compelling entry-level Android handhelds under $100 in years, but the upcoming MANGMI AIR X might flip that on its head. This budget handheld made waves when it was first announced a few months ago, but now it’s finally coming to the global market at a shockingly low price.

The AIR X is MANGMI’s first release, but it has a lot going for it. For starters, it has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, plus Hall effect sticks with a symmetrical layout. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, which should outperform the Allwinner chips typically found on budget devices by a wide margin.

That level of performance should be ideal for PSP emulation, which is great for the 16:9 display. Older consoles should also perform well, although more demanding systems like GameCube and PS2 may be just out of reach. The chipset supports Wi-Fi 6, but the AIR X is limited to Wi-Fi 5, which may hamper streaming performance.

Powering that SoC is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. Slow charging speeds are a major problem with a lot of budget Allwinner handhelds, so the use of a Qualcomm chip offers yet another advantage here.

MANGMI

The design of the AIR X is sleek and minimalist, with ergonomic grips on the back. It comes in three two-tone colorways: Retro GB, White, and Black. The linear Hall effect triggers are large and stacked, with a pop of color to give the handheld a unique look in a sea of same-y budget handhelds.

MANGMI has also developed its own custom software, which runs on top of Android 14. It offers key features like key mapping for Android games, a performance sidebar, and even a game launcher. Of course, you can also load up your favorite Android-based launcher like ES DE or Beacon.

Pricing for the MANGMI AIR X starts at $79.99 on the official website during the early-bird period ($89.99 retail), and early buyers will receive a free carrying case. It will be available starting mid-September, and you can also buy it with a 128GB or 256GB microSD card, presumably loaded with ill-gotten games.

That’s incredibly cheap for an Android-based handheld, and it has the potential to take over the entry-level market from Linux-based devices like the TrimUI Smart Pro. That’s the same price as a single Switch 2 game like Mario Kart World, and $10 more than a Bluetooth controller like the 8BitDo Pro 3.

