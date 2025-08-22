Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
AYANEO's 'budget-friendly' handheld doesn't sound all that budget-friendly
2 hours ago
- AYANEO announced that it will hold a live sharing session on August 23 at 12:00 AM PST.
- The session will be focused on the KONKR Pocket FIT.
- The company revealed that the handheld’s starting price will be less than $369.
Not that long ago, AYANEO announced it was launching a sub-brand called KONKR that focuses on creating budget gaming devices. The first device under this sub-brand will be the KONKR Pocket FIT. Since the announcement, the company has revealed almost everything we need to know about the Android-powered handheld. The key word is “almost” as there are still a few lingering questions, most notably the price. But it’s possible that those questions could be answered soon.
Over on AYANEO’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the company announced it will be holding a live sharing session on August 23 at 12:00 AM PST. The session will be for the KONKR Pocket FIT, for which the company will share more information. In the post, the gaming device maker describes the Pocket FIT as a “high-performance Android handheld with truly attractive price.” Continuing to play coy, the company mentions in its promo image that the device costs less than $369.
Presumably, AYANEO will use this opportunity to finally reveal the actual price tag. It could also announce the storage configurations, since those details are still a mystery as well.
Whatever the price ends up being, we hope it will be a decent amount lower than $369. If the handheld is only slightly cheaper, then that’s not exactly a great deal. Especially when considering the KONKR sub-brand was launched for the purpose of trying to compete with the likes of Retroid’s and ANBERNIC’s offerings, which tend to be significantly more affordable.
