You can finally pre-order the powerful KONKR Fit handheld, but it's not cheap

TL;DR AYANEO has officially opened pre-orders for the KONKR Fit, its powerful new Windows handheld.

The KONKR Fit comes in two configurations, with early-bird pricing of $999 for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model and $1,299 for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 variant.

AYANEO says global shipping will begin in April, though recent launch delays suggest that timeline is worth watching closely.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for AYANEO recently, but the prolific handheld maker has huge news for the gaming world today. Following a livestream this morning, the long-awaited KONKR Fit is now available for pre-order, with pricing and configurations confirmed. Your budget will take a bit of a hit, but it certainly looks like you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

KONKR is AYANEO’s newer sub-brand, and the release of this compact device marks the line’s first Windows-based handheld. After revealing the device last month, the Fit now has a global shipping window. It’s available in two configurations built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 platform. The entry model pairs a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the higher-end option upgrades to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 alongside 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Early-bird pricing starts at $999 for the HX 370 and $1,299 for the HX 470, before rising to $1,299 and $1,699, respectively, once the launch window closes. In terms of colors, the HX 370 model is limited to Dragonveil Gold, while the HX 470 version can be ordered in either Dragonveil Gold or Luminous Silver, giving buyers opting for the higher-end hardware a bit more choice.

On the hardware front, the KONKR Fit aims to pack flagship-class Windows handheld specs into a relatively compact body. It features a 7-inch 1080p OLED display with high refresh rates, paired with a large 80Wh battery. AYANEO is also leaning hard into controls and ergonomics, with TMR joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, trigger locks, dual rear buttons, and magnetic haptic motors all included as standard.

AYANEO

According to the product page, the device includes dual full-function USB4 ports alongside a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.4. Cooling is handled by an active setup with a vapor chamber and internal fan, which the company says is designed to sustain performance under heavier loads.

AYANEO says global orders for the KONKR Fit are expected to start shipping in April. That’s an encouraging target, but it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Recent handheld launches from the company have missed early shipping estimates, particularly for higher-end models, so this date will likely be closely watched by gamers willing to make such a hefty cash outlay.

Follow