AYANEO's clamshell Windows handheld joins the crowdfunding hall of shame

TL;DR The AYANEO Flip has been discontinued before all orders were shipped.

The project was successfully funded last year, but order fulfillment has been delayed several times.

Backers who didn’t receive their devices can request a refund or another AYANEO product within 30 days.

Crowdfunding is one of the main ways new retro gaming handhelds are produced, with huge discounts for those willing to take the risk. Those risks don’t always pay off, though, with the latest high-profile cancelation coming from AYANEO.

The AYANEO Flip, which was successfully crowdfunded last Spring, raised over $850,000 on Indiegogo. There were two versions available, one with a second screen, similar to a Nintendo DS, and another with a full keyboard. Order fulfillment has been delayed due to parts shortages, but the project has now been discontinued entirely, with some backers never receiving their devices.

AYANEO didn’t explain why the project was canceled, writing on the Indiegogo page that it was to “ensure we focus on delivering exceptional experiences through our existing and upcoming product lines.” It’s likely that parts have become difficult or impossible to source, or price increases have shifted the math in a way that’s untenable to produce.

Regardless, backers who have not received their AYANEO Flips have two options: a full refund or an exchange for another AYANEO product, with price differences settled accordingly. However, the timeline set for refunds is just 30 days, so if you’re one of the unlucky few, you better act fast.

The most popular AYANEO products are Android-based handhelds like the Pocket DMG and Pocket EVO, both of which cost significantly less than the Flip. The company’s Windows-based handhelds, like the Kun and Slide, are more traditional handhelds that compete with the likes of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The modular controls on the AYANEO 3 offer an innovative alternative, but that’s subject to the same crowdfunding risks as the Flip.

This month, we’ve seen renewed interest in the clamshell form factor with the Retroid Flip 2, an Android-based handheld that drops the second screen and keyboard. Given the troubles faced by the AYANEO Flip, this more practical approach might be the way to go.

