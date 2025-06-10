This powerful dual-screen handheld is part Nintendo DS, part gaming laptop

TL;DR The AYANEO Flip 1S DS is a new clamshell dual-screen Windows handheld.

It has a 7-inch 144Hz OLED panel plus a 4.5-inch LCD, similar to a Nintendo DS.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced, but it will be on the premium end.

Hot off the heels of Retroid’s dual-screen accessory for its gaming handhelds, AYANEO has just announced its own full-fledged dual-screen handheld. Called the AYANEO Flip 1S DS, it’s the follow-up to last year’s Flip 1 DS, with some significant upgrades and a lot more power than the competition.

The AYANEO Flip 1S DS looks a lot like a Nintendo DS, with two screens in a Nintendo DS-like layout. The larger screen at the top is a massive 7-inch, 144Hz OLED display. The smaller screen at the bottom is a 4.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 3:2 ratio, likely the same one found in the AYANEO Pocket ACE.

Unlike the Pocket ACE or the Nintendo DS, the Flip 1S DS runs on Windows 11. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which is typically found in premium laptops and ultrabooks. This will make it one of the most powerful gaming handhelds on the market.

It will have LPDDR5X RAM and an M.2 2230 slot for storage, but AYANEO hasn’t announced the specific configurations yet. Its predecessor came in 16+512GB, 32GB+1TB, and 64GB+2TB flavors, so expect something similar for the Flip 1S DS. However, storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Of course, gaming handhelds are as much about controls as they are performance, and AYANEO has some big upgrades there, too. This handheld will have medium-sized TMR electromagnetic joysticks, which are generally considered the successors to Hall Effect sticks. They have all the same benefits, but tend to cost more. There are also four face buttons, a D-pad, Linear Hall effect triggers, some shortcut buttons, and a small optical finger mouse.

The combination of two screens and a powerful CPU gives the Flip 1S DS serious potential.

The handheld has two full-function USB-C slots for fast charging, speedy data transfer, or peripherals. AYANEO hasn’t announced charging speeds or battery size as of writing, but a device this powerful will likely drain the cell relatively quickly.

We also don’t know anything about pricing or availability, but considering the specs, it will be firmly on the premium end. For reference, the Flip 1 DS now starts at $1139, although early bird discounts brought the starting price down to $739 during the launch campaign. Still, the combination of two screens, Windows, and all this extra power gives the Flip 1S DS serious potential for power users. Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.

