Your YouTube and Netflix streams may look better and buffer less later this year

TL;DR Alliance for Open Media announced it will launch AV2 later this year, which should be a big upgrade for streaming video.

The next-generation video codec is said to offer better compression, enhanced support for AR/VR applications, and will operate over a wider visual quality range.

It’s expected that 88% of AOM members — which include brands like Samsung, Google, Microsoft, and Apple — will adopt AV2 within two years.

The AV1 video codec is about to make a generational leap to AV2. While the launch of a new video codec isn’t usually all that important to most people, this upgrade may be one you’ll want to pay attention to. This update could be a big deal for streaming video on your favorite platforms and devices.

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) has announced that it expects to release AV2 before the end of the year. The organization promises big improvements compared to AV1. It also claims that 53% of AOMedia members plan to adopt the codec within 12 months, with 88% of members expecting to implement it within two years. Just for reference, Netflix, Samsung, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are only some of the big names that are members of this organization.

AV2 will be the successor to AV1, which is currently used to deliver high-quality video at lower bitrates. Released in 2018, AV1 is a royalty-free alternative to the HEVC video codec, which allows it to be used in free and open-source projects. Although you may have never heard of it, there’s a high chance you’ve watched something streamed in the codec as it’s used by YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, Netflix, and more. Android and iOS also have built-in support for AV1.

AOMedia did not provide any details on the specifications, but it sounds like it could be an impressive upgrade. The new codec aims to deliver better video using less data. This should help reduce the load on the network without sacrificing visual quality. That will be important as we continue to move to higher resolution streaming.

According to the organization: AV2, a generation leap in open video coding and the answer to the world’s growing streaming demands, delivers significantly better compression performance than AV1. AV2 provides enhanced support for AR/VR applications, split-screen delivery of multiple programs, improved handling of screen content, and an ability to operate over a wider visual quality range. AV2 marks a milestone on the path to an open, innovative future of media experiences. In that quote, AOMedia mentions “enhanced support for AR/VR applications.” It wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung’s XR headset Project Moohan, possibly called Galaxy XR, has support for AV2. There’s also mention of a split-screen option, which could relate to sports or other live events. Not to be overlooked, AOMedia says “ability to operate over a wider visual quality range.” We hope this refers to streaming at even higher resolutions than just more medium and low resolutions.

It took a while for AV1 to be adopted by the industry, and there’s a chance we could have the same experience this time. However, AOMedia’s statement gives hope that the codec will be adopted faster.

