Disney Plus vs Netflix: Which streaming service should you choose?

The streaming landscape has changed significantly over the past few years, with the rise of ad-supported plans on nearly every streaming service, practices like mass content removals, and ever-increasing prices. As a result, many of us have scaled back our subscriptions. Whether you’re considering canceling Netflix or Disney Plus, or signing up for one or both for the first time, this guide will compare Disney Plus versus Netflix to help you decide which streaming platform is the best fit for you.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: At a glance

Netflix Disney Plus Price

Netflix - Standard with Ads for $6.99 / month

- Standard for $15.49 / month

- Premium for $22.99 / month

Disney Plus - Disney Plus with ads for $10/month

- Disney Plus ad-free for $16/month

- Disney Plus ad-free (annual) for $160/yr

- Disney Plus (ads) and Hulu (ads) for $11/month

- Disney Plus (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus for $17/month

- Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max with ads for $17/month

- Disney Plus (ad-free) and Hulu (ad-free) for $20/month

- Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN Plus for $27/month

- Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max ad-free for $30/month

Library

Netflix 17k+

Disney Plus 15k+

Geographic availability

Netflix 190+ countries

Disney Plus 60 countries

Mobile downloads

Netflix Downloads across all plans

Disney Plus Downloads for Premium tier

4K HDR

Netflix 4K on Premium

Disney Plus 4K on all plans

Number of streams

Netflix - Standard: 2 devices at a time

- Premium: 4 devices at a time

Disney Plus - 4 devices for non-bundles

- 2 devices for Disney Plus bundle



Which one is a better value?

Netflix is cheaper

Disney Plus bundles offer more content overall The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Netflix is the cheaper option if you don’t mind subscribing to the Standard plan with ads. Aside from dealing with advertisements, this plan offers the same content as the higher tiers, except for a small selection of titles unavailable due to licensing restrictions.

Disney Plus with ads costs $10 a month, while upgrading to the ad-free tier costs $16 a month. The good news is that all content available on the ad-free plan is also accessible to ad-supported subscribers. Where Disney really stands out compared to Netflix is with its higher-tier plans, particularly the bundles.

For instance, those interested in Hulu and ESPN Plus can bundle them with Disney Plus for $16 a month or $27 a month for the ad-free tiers. There’s even an option to add Max for $17 with ads or $30 without.

In comparison, Netflix’s Standard plan (ad-free) costs the same $16 a month as the basic Disney Plus bundle but offers significantly less content. Similarly, Netflix’s Premium plan at $22.99 is less appealing than Disney’s ad-free bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney Plus for $2.99 less.

How do extras like mobile downloads and 4K compare?

Netflix offers 4K resolution only on its Premium plan but allows downloading shows and movies for offline access on all plans. However, the number of downloads and supported devices varies by plan.

Disney Plus takes the opposite approach: it includes 4K on all its plans but restricts offline downloads to its ad-free subscribers.

When it comes to simultaneous streaming, Netflix’s Standard plan supports two devices, while its Premium plan supports up to four. Disney Plus allows streaming on four devices for all plans, except for bundles, which limit Disney Plus streaming to two devices. However, even with this limitation, you can still stream content from Hulu, ESPN Plus, or Max on other devices.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: User experience comparison

Both Disney Plus and Netflix have excellent user interfaces that aren’t hard to navigate, but how do features like profiles and parental controls compare? Disney Plus allows for more profiles, with up to seven users. You’ll also be able to pick between a standard and a kid’s account for each user.

Netflix allows up to five total profiles and has three levels of filters: no filter, for kids, or for teens. The reason for more account types is simply because Netflix has mature content, while Disney Plus keeps things at PG-13 level or lower.

Interestingly, Disney Plus is worse at parental controls as the only option you have is to make a profile a kids account. There’s no customization beyond that. Netflix has much more granular content filters and parental controls including the ability to lock profiles with a pin. Meanwhile, a young kid who wants to watch PG-13 content can easily do so by entering a parent or teen’s account, as there’s no form of password or pin protection offered.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: Content variety and exclusives

Both Disney Plus and Netflix boast extensive libraries, but Netflix offers a broader range of genres and maturity levels. In terms of exclusives, both platforms feature several standout shows. Your choice ultimately depends on your preferences.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best shows available on each, including both newer entries and modern classics.

Netflix: A Man on the Inside

Territory

Cobra Kai

Bridgerton

3 Body Problem

Avatar: The Last Airbender Hulu: The Mandalorian

Loki

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Both have a great library of movies too, with Disney being the best for families with a huge back catalog of old and new films from Snow White to Aladdin to Frozen 2. Netflix is a better choice for older audiences with plenty of popular PG-13 and R-rated films on offer including both originals and those that previously were on the big screen.

Are seasons delivered all at once, or spread out over time? Netflix often releases entire seasons at once, though some original series now follow a weekly release model, especially reality shows. Even when Netflix opts for full-season drops, it frequently splits seasons into chunks, as seen with recent installments of Cobra Kai and Stranger Things.

Disney Plus typically sticks to a weekly release schedule, though some new series debut with a few episodes available on day one. For movie releases, Disney Plus generally adds new Disney films three to six months after their theatrical release. With Netflix it’s a little harder to predict what movies will and won’t come to the platform, as it depends on the license agreements it forms.

Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which should you choose?

If possible, having both services is ideal. However, if you must pick one, your choice will depend on your needs.

For families, Disney Plus is the better option, especially if you have younger children. Its vast library of family-friendly content includes old Disney classics and newer hits. Netflix, while offering less family-specific content, provides a more extensive overall library with options for all age groups.

For households with mostly teens or adults, Netflix might be the better choice due to its greater variety and mature content.

If you want variety but can’t live without Disney content, consider a bundle. For $16 a month, you can get ad-supported Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, offering a wider range of content than Netflix alone. You won’t get Netflix’s awesome originals but you’ll have easy access to many network shows and several Hulu exclusives as well.

