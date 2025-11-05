Roku streaming just got smarter and cheaper with this new projector

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Aurzen launches the EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector, expanding its partnership with Roku after the D1R Cube.

Compared to the Cube, the new model adds Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, plus Apple AirPlay for wireless casting.

It’s available now on Amazon for $199.99, with a limited-time $50 launch coupon.

Today, Aurzen announced the launch of the EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector, a 1080p Full HD model with the Roku TV platform built in. The device brings streaming, smart-home integration, and Dolby Audio to a budget-friendly package. It builds on Aurzen’s earlier D1R Cube projector with refined features and a lower price point.

Aurzen’s earlier D1R Cube introduced Roku’s first projector integration and delivered 1080p resolution, Dolby Audio, and auto-focus and auto-keystone correction at a price of $249. The new EAZZE D1R keeps those hallmarks while adding broader smart-home compatibility, Apple AirPlay casting, and a lower $199 price tag. These upgrades help position the device for a wider mass-market audience.

While many smart projectors rely on external dongles or offer alternative integration such as Google TV, the new projector embeds the Roku TV interface just like its predecessor. This means a seamless streaming experience with full access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and hundreds of free and paid channels.

As mentioned, the EAZZE D1R also maintains 1080p Full HD projection and supports image sizes up to 150 inches, with Auto Focus and Auto Keystone correction. Dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver built-in stereo sound, while dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Apple AirPlay simplify connectivity. The projector also supports Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice control, a welcome convenience at this price point, though not unprecedented.

Notably, the device does not push into native 4K, and its modest 330 ANSI-lumen brightness means it’s best suited for darker viewing environments like a dimmed room or outdoor movie night. Still, its combination of plug-and-play simplicity, built-in streaming, and smart-home integration makes it one of the more approachable all-in-one projectors in its class.

The Aurzen EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector is available now on Amazon for $199.99 USD, with a limited-time $50 launch coupon.

Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R Built-in Roku TV • 1080P Full HD • Auto-focus and Auto-keystone correction MSRP: $199.99 Seamless Roku TV streaming at a budget price A 1080p Full HD projector with Roku TV OS, Dolby Audio, Auto Focus and Keystone, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and smart-assistant compatibility for effortless home entertainment. See price at Amazon

