This highly rated Google TV projector just got a flash 40% discount — now at its best price

Spring is usually a good enough excuse to rethink your home setup, and that can mean anything from a full TV upgrade to something a bit more flexible. If you’ve been curious about projectors but put off by clunky software or bulky hardware, this deal might be worth a look — the highly rated Aurzen BOOM Air Google TV Portable Projector has just dropped 40% to $179.98, its lowest price yet on Amazon. Aurzen BOOM Air Google TV Portable Projector for $179.99 ($120 off)

The Aurzen BOOM Air caught our eye at launch, mainly because it avoids one of the usual compromises in this category. It runs Google TV out of the box, giving you access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video without any extra setup. There’s also Google Assistant support via the remote, so you can search or control playback with your voice.

It’s also about as portable as projectors get. It can be powered via USB-C, so you can run it from a compatible power bank instead of a wall outlet. Combined with the compact design and built-in adjustable stand, it’s easy to move around the house or take out to the patio for a balmy movie night.

Spec-wise, you’re looking at native 1080p resolution, 4K input support, and HDR10 and Dolby Audio via its built-in 10W speakers. It uses a ToF sensor for real-time autofocus and keystone correction, which should make setup less fiddly than budget projectors. Just keep expectations in check on brightness — at 300 ANSI lumens, it’s better suited to dim or dark environments than a brightly lit room.

At $179.98, down from $299.99, it’s a sizeable discount for a projector that already stood out for its all-in-one approach. But this is one of Amazon’s lightning deals, which means stock is limited and has already been claimed by 40%. Hit the widget above to find the offer.

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