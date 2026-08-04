Google's August Pixel update is here and ready to squash some bugs

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s August update for Pixel phones is available now.

The update includes bug fixes and a security patch. Pixel 8 phones and newer are eligible.

Pixel 6 and 7 phones aren’t listed as eligible for the update. Pixel 8 phones sold by Rogers in Canada may also be excluded.

The August software update for Pixel phones has started making its way to users. This month’s update includes a handful of relatively low-key bugfixes on Pixel 10, and also patches a security vulnerability Google categorized as high-severity.

Google announced the update in a post on the Google Pixel community forum. The biggest change is that, on Pixel 10-series phones, a few bugs have been fixed: certain game-related crashes should be fixed, as well as GPU and touchscreen issues.

There are two versions of the update rolling out. Most phones will see the global variant, which brings their software up to version CP2A.260805.005. Phones from Canadian service provider Rogers will be updated to version CP2A.260805.005.A1.

Phones eligible for the update include:

Pixel 8 (Global update only)

Pixel 8 Pro (Global update only)

Pixel 8a (Global update only)

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10a

According to the accompanying Pixel Security Bulletin, the update fixes a high-severity security vulnerability involving the phones’ video processing unit, though Google doesn’t provide many specifics about that vulnerability.

Google says that both Pixel 6- and 7-series phones are eligible for software updates for five years from their initial release dates, which would mean the Pixel 6 should be up to date through October of this year and the Pixel 7 a year longer than that. Based on what Google’s published, though, those phones aren’t getting this update.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a phones from Rogers also aren’t included in the update, according to Google’s documentation. It’s not clear why.

If you’ve got one of the Pixel phones listed above and you’re on Android 17, the August update should hit your phone soon. Google says it’s rolling out starting today.

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