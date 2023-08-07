Best daily deals

August 2023 Android security patch here for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet

This is likely the final security patch before Pixels start getting Android 14.
The August 2023 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.

We expect the next big Pixel update to be the one bringing Android 14. Thus, this is likely the last Android 13 update Pixels will get. Since this is just a security update, there are only a handful of bug fixes involved. You can see the full changelog here.

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone or tablet, you can always manually update. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below. Don’t have a Pixel? The Google Pixel 7a costs just $499 and will receive software updates until 2028.

August 2023 Android security patch links

Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

