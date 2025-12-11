T-Mobile calls out AT&T for messing up its own customer experience (Updated: Statement)

Update: December 11, 2025 (1:16 AM ET): A T-Mobile spokesperson shared the following statement with Android Authority defending its new Easy Switch tool.

T-Mobile launched the Easy Switch tool with the simple goal of making it easier for customers to navigate the complex switching process — with full transparency and with explicit customer permission. It’s just one way T-Mobile works to earn customers every day.

The carrier went on to say:

As AT&T’s CEO even said this week at an investor conference when asked about T-Mobile’s digital innovations like Easy Switch, “It’s consistent with what customers want to see and it’s consistent with where the market is going.” In spite of that, AT&T blocked the original version of Easy Switch and has made its own digital experience worse for all its customers just to make it harder for customers who are considering a switch to leave. And now it’s asking the court to help it limit customer choice, rather than earning customer loyalty the old fashioned way, with a great offering and customer experience.

Original article: December 3, 2025 (2:31 PM ET): In November, T-Mobile shared plans to “unleash the un-carrier” at a live event held in Las Vegas. During that event, the company unveiled its new “Switching Made Easy” tool, an AI-powered guide within the T-Life app that scans your existing AT&T or Verizon account to provide suggestions for similar T-Mobile plans. As its name implies, the tool aims to alleviate some of the headaches associated with switching from a carrier to T-Mobile. However, it appears this tool has ruffled the feathers of big blue and big red.