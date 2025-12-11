Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
T-Mobile calls out AT&T for messing up its own customer experience (Updated: Statement)
3 hours ago
- AT&T and Verizon are not happy about T-Mobile’s new “Switching Made Easy” tool.
- Both carriers appear to be blocking account access when their users attempt to sign in through the T-Life app.
- AT&T has filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile for attempting to scrape information from customers’ accounts.
Update: December 11, 2025 (1:16 AM ET): A T-Mobile spokesperson shared the following statement with Android Authority defending its new Easy Switch tool.
T-Mobile launched the Easy Switch tool with the simple goal of making it easier for customers to navigate the complex switching process — with full transparency and with explicit customer permission. It’s just one way T-Mobile works to earn customers every day.
The carrier went on to say:
As AT&T’s CEO even said this week at an investor conference when asked about T-Mobile’s digital innovations like Easy Switch, “It’s consistent with what customers want to see and it’s consistent with where the market is going.” In spite of that, AT&T blocked the original version of Easy Switch and has made its own digital experience worse for all its customers just to make it harder for customers who are considering a switch to leave. And now it’s asking the court to help it limit customer choice, rather than earning customer loyalty the old fashioned way, with a great offering and customer experience.
Original article: December 3, 2025 (2:31 PM ET): In November, T-Mobile shared plans to “unleash the un-carrier” at a live event held in Las Vegas. During that event, the company unveiled its new “Switching Made Easy” tool, an AI-powered guide within the T-Life app that scans your existing AT&T or Verizon account to provide suggestions for similar T-Mobile plans. As its name implies, the tool aims to alleviate some of the headaches associated with switching from a carrier to T-Mobile. However, it appears this tool has ruffled the feathers of big blue and big red.
According to The Mobile Report, it appears T-Mobile did not consult with AT&T or Verizon before launching Switching Made Easy. The outlet’s internal sources claim that both carriers are actively blocking the tool by preventing their customers from accessing their accounts via the T-Life app. One user who attempted to access their Verizon account through the T-Life app claims to have encountered the screen below, denying them access.
AT&T takes action against T-Mobile
Not only is AT&T reportedly blocking the tool, but it has also gone a step further by filing a lawsuit against T-Mobile. In documents AT&T shared with the publication, AT&T accuses T-Mobile of scraping its customers’ account information. AT&T argues that T-Mobile updated T-Life’s scrapping capabilities three times in an attempt to bypass its detection.
An AT&T spokesperson shared this statement with the outlet:
AT&T has taken actions to prevent T-Mobile from putting customers at risk through its irresponsible implementation of bots and AI to unlawfully harvest private customer data and competitors’ intellectual property. Our customers trust AT&T with their personal information, and we will continue to protect them from T-Mobile’s reckless business practices by giving them, not an unknown bot, control of their personal data.
Additionally, it’s reported that AT&T believes T-Mobile has been intentionally trying to hide that its bot has been accessing account information. The lawsuit claims that the scrapper bot attempts to hide its purpose by pretending to be an end user.
Immediately after the November 20, 2025 release of the beta version of the SME scraping tool, AT&T detected that T-Mobile was scraping AT&T customer account data hosted on AT&T’s servers […] AT&T’s investigation showed that T-Mobile designed SME to hide its unauthorized access to AT&T’s systems.
The carrier adds that the T-Life app also collects far more information than it needs. AT&T alleges that the bot scrapes over 100 fields from a customer’s account.
T-Mobile scrapes over 100 fields of that customer’s personal account information, contracts, phones and phone plans, billing and billing history, among others sensitive and private information. Significantly, this includes information relating to other individuals on the customer’s account (such as family members) and AT&T products or services beyond just wireless services.
It appears AT&T sent a cease and desist letter to T-Mobile on November 24th to get it to stop scraping data. Despite T-Mobile reportedly refusing to stop, AT&T was no longer detecting scraping on its website as of November 26. Instead, the app began requesting that users upload a PDF of their bill or manually enter the necessary information. AT&T adds that the app still appeared to scrape Verizon accounts.
T-Mobile’s take
From T-Mobile’s perspective, it appears that it believes it has done nothing wrong. The company provided the following statement to the publication:
AT&T’s claims are wrong on the facts and the law. Easy Switch simply and safely empowers consumers to seamlessly access and share their own information so that they can make an informed choice about their wireless provider and plan. We remain committed to transparency, simplicity and ensuring consumers have the freedom to choose, and we will continue to vigorously oppose AT&T’s efforts to hamper consumer choice.
It’s reported that AT&T has been in contact with Apple, claiming that T-Life violates App Store review guidelines. T-Mobile has reportedly responded to the complaint, arguing that its practices don’t violate the guidelines. Apple has yet to make any moves.
