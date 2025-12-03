AT&T and Verizon are fighting back against T-Mobile's easy switch tool

In November, T-Mobile shared plans to “unleash the un-carrier” at a live event held in Las Vegas. During that event, the company unveiled its new “ Switching Made Easy ” tool, an AI-powered guide within the T-Life app that scans your existing AT&T or Verizon account to provide suggestions for similar T-Mobile plans. As its name implies, the tool aims to alleviate some of the headaches associated with switching from a carrier to T-Mobile. However, it appears this tool has ruffled the feathers of big blue and big red.

According to The Mobile Report , it appears T-Mobile did not consult with AT&T or Verizon before launching Switching Made Easy. The outlet’s internal sources claim that both carriers are actively blocking the tool by preventing their customers from accessing their accounts via the T-Life app. One user who attempted to access their Verizon account through the T-Life app claims to have encountered the screen below, denying them access.

Not only is AT&T reportedly blocking the tool, but it has also gone a step further by filing a lawsuit against T-Mobile. In documents AT&T shared with the publication, AT&T accuses T-Mobile of scraping its customers’ account information. AT&T argues that T-Mobile updated T-Life’s scrapping capabilities three times in an attempt to bypass its detection.

An AT&T spokesperson shared this statement with the outlet:

AT&T has taken actions to prevent T-Mobile from putting customers at risk through its irresponsible implementation of bots and AI to unlawfully harvest private customer data and competitors’ intellectual property. Our customers trust AT&T with their personal information, and we will continue to protect them from T-Mobile’s reckless business practices by giving them, not an unknown bot, control of their personal data.

Additionally, it’s reported that AT&T believes T-Mobile has been intentionally trying to hide that its bot has been accessing account information. The lawsuit claims that the scrapper bot attempts to hide its purpose by pretending to be an end user.

Immediately after the November 20, 2025 release of the beta version of the SME scraping tool, AT&T detected that T-Mobile was scraping AT&T customer account data hosted on AT&T’s servers […] AT&T’s investigation showed that T-Mobile designed SME to hide its unauthorized access to AT&T’s systems.

The carrier adds that the T-Life app also collects far more information than it needs. AT&T alleges that the bot scrapes over 100 fields from a customer’s account.

T-Mobile scrapes over 100 fields of that customer’s personal account information, contracts, phones and phone plans, billing and billing history, among others sensitive and private information. Significantly, this includes information relating to other individuals on the customer’s account (such as family members) and AT&T products or services beyond just wireless services.

It appears AT&T sent a cease and desist letter to T-Mobile on November 24th to get it to stop scraping data. Despite T-Mobile reportedly refusing to stop, AT&T was no longer detecting scraping on its website as of November 26. Instead, the app began requesting that users upload a PDF of their bill or manually enter the necessary information. AT&T adds that the app still appeared to scrape Verizon accounts.