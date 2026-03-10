AT&T isn't holding still: Commits $250 billion into improving its network and employee training

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first phone call, AT&T is announcing a big investment in its company’s future.

AT&T will commit to spending $250 billion over the next five years on its network as well as its training process, and more.

Although the announcement doesn’t go deeply into specifics, it makes it clear AT&T isn’t cont

Last week, we reported on rumors that AT&T would soon introduce new plans. While this expected announcement is still at least a couple of days away, it seems that’s not the only big move AT&T is getting ready to make.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first phone call, AT&T is committing to spending over $250 billion over the next five years as it aims to take its network to the next level.

AT&T says it plans to invest in several areas, including always-on communication. This means accelerating deployment of fiber, 5G home internet, improving its wireless network, and building out satellite coverage in collaboration with AST SpaceMobile.

It also aims to invest this money in recruiting and training, which is crucial in a world where carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile seem more focused on reducing employee numbers and costs over improving these systems with substantial investment.

While the announcement is intentionally somewhat vague, it at least shows that AT&T isn’t just holding still. It has plans and ambitions. Whether that’s enough to set it apart from Verizon and T-Mobile’s own ambitions? Only time will tell.

Follow