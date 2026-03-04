AT&T may finally be refreshing its phone plans, but is the change an improvement?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims AT&T may soon introduce new plans that replace its existing three core plans.

While Extra and Premium remain similar to their original forms, it seems the new Value plan will replace the older Starter tier.

For now this all remains unconfirmed, though reportedly the new plans will launch on March 12.

It’s been a while since AT&T made major changes to its plan lineup, but it seems things are about to change finally. According to Redditor Megamegamegamind, AT&T will soon refresh its entire Unlimited Your Way lineup with the new Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0 plans.

What’s interesting here is that it seems Value is now graduating to a core plan position that will replace the Starter plan. If true, this actually makes a fair amount of sense. Previously, the Starter and Value tiers were already fairly similar, with the latter option just watering things down a bit more when it came to hotspot access, deprioritization, and promotion availability.

The new Value 2.0 plan will cost $50 for one line or $30 per line for four. This lines up almost exactly with the older Value plan, while offering $10-$15 in savings over Starter, depending on the number of lines.

It will reportedly offer unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Canada, and Mexico. You’ll also get 5GB of premium data, 3GB of hotspot access, SD streaming, and unlimited texting from the US to over 200 additional countries. You’ll also get access to the ActiveArmor security service.

The Extra 2.0 is $5 cheaper for a single line than the older Extra plan, at $70 a month. Both versions of the Extra plan are around the $40 mark for four lines. This plan builds on the existing Extra plan, adding 50GB of hotspot data and 100GB of Premium data.

Lastly, we have the Premium 2.0, starting at $90 for one line or as low as $55 for four. What’s interesting here is that the single-line costs have actually gone up $5, while the multi-line pricing drops by about $5 per line. The Premium 2.0 plan gives you unlimited premium data, 100GB hotspot access, and 4KUHD streaming, 50% off a watch or tablet plan.

Of course, it’s important to clarify that none of this information is official just yet. There could be more features and other changes beyond what we already know, and even things like pricing and other details are subject to change until the news is final. For example, we don’t know what the 4 and 5 line discounts look like, which could change the calculus on whether the new plans are better or worse for large families.

For now we’ll reserve judgement on whether or not these new plans are an upgrade, sidegrade, or even a step down. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait for long to find out more. According to the original source, the new plans are set to launch on March 12.

