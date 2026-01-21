AT&T wants to fix your terrible stadium 5G, even if you have Verizon or T-Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T announced Turbo Live, a temporary data boost designed specifically for packed stadiums and arenas.

The service hits over 10 major US venues next month, including the Las Vegas Sphere, MetLife Stadium, and Levi’s Stadium.

Verizon and T-Mobile users can also buy into Turbo Live.

AT&T wants to solve a common problem at live events: when your phone stops working as soon as the crowd arrives. The company just announced Turbo Live, a new “VIP connection” made for busy stadiums and arenas.

The big news isn’t just that AT&T is giving some data traffic higher priority. The carrier is also offering this fast lane to everyone, including T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

Turbo Live will launch in early February 2026 at more than 10 stadiums across the US. AT&T is starting with some of the country’s busiest venues. Here’s the first group: Las Vegas: Sphere

Los Angeles: Intuit Dome

New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

San Francisco Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium

Chicago: United Center

Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Houston: NRG Stadium

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Alabama: Bryant Denny Stadium

San Antonio: Alamodome

Seattle: Lumen Field AT&T also confirmed that expansion is already in the works for later in 2026, with plans to bring the service to Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Foxborough (Gillette Stadium), and Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium).

AT&T promises Turbo Live will keep things working that usually fail in a crowd, like live-streaming without buffering, posting HD photos and videos right away, and calling a ride-share without delays. It’s meant for those busy kickoff moments when regular networks slow down.

Unlike Verizon’s solution that’s only meant for event organizers and sports teams, Turbo Live is available for everyone with a compatible 5G smartphone. You can sign up online once the service goes live.

However, there’s a technical detail to keep in mind: the service probably uses eSIM technology to provision a temporary AT&T profile onto your device. The fine print confirms that you may require an unlocked device and an open eSIM slot for activation.

This is a big change for the industry. Normally, carriers use their network strength to get you to switch providers. With Turbo Live, AT&T is selling network access directly, turning 5G into a pay-per-use option for people who aren’t AT&T customers.

