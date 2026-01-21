Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
AT&T wants to fix your terrible stadium 5G, even if you have Verizon or T-Mobile
28 minutes ago
- AT&T announced Turbo Live, a temporary data boost designed specifically for packed stadiums and arenas.
- The service hits over 10 major US venues next month, including the Las Vegas Sphere, MetLife Stadium, and Levi’s Stadium.
- Verizon and T-Mobile users can also buy into Turbo Live.
AT&T wants to solve a common problem at live events: when your phone stops working as soon as the crowd arrives. The company just announced Turbo Live, a new “VIP connection” made for busy stadiums and arenas.
The big news isn’t just that AT&T is giving some data traffic higher priority. The carrier is also offering this fast lane to everyone, including T-Mobile and Verizon customers.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Turbo Live will launch in early February 2026 at more than 10 stadiums across the US. AT&T is starting with some of the country’s busiest venues. Here’s the first group:
- Las Vegas: Sphere
- Los Angeles: Intuit Dome
- New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
- San Francisco Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium
- Chicago: United Center
- Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Houston: NRG Stadium
- Miami: Hard Rock Stadium
- Alabama: Bryant Denny Stadium
- San Antonio: Alamodome
- Seattle: Lumen Field
AT&T also confirmed that expansion is already in the works for later in 2026, with plans to bring the service to Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Foxborough (Gillette Stadium), and Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium).
AT&T promises Turbo Live will keep things working that usually fail in a crowd, like live-streaming without buffering, posting HD photos and videos right away, and calling a ride-share without delays. It’s meant for those busy kickoff moments when regular networks slow down.
Unlike Verizon’s solution that’s only meant for event organizers and sports teams, Turbo Live is available for everyone with a compatible 5G smartphone. You can sign up online once the service goes live.
However, there’s a technical detail to keep in mind: the service probably uses eSIM technology to provision a temporary AT&T profile onto your device. The fine print confirms that you may require an unlocked device and an open eSIM slot for activation.
This is a big change for the industry. Normally, carriers use their network strength to get you to switch providers. With Turbo Live, AT&T is selling network access directly, turning 5G into a pay-per-use option for people who aren’t AT&T customers.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.