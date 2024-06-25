Verizon's Network in a Box aims to solve connectivity issues at events

Verizon aims to address the network connectivity problems we often face at large-scale events with a portable private network dubbed ‘Network in a Box.’ The solution offers a secure and reliable private network for up to 50 cellular radios per box, and Verizon has already started testing a prototype at sports events.

Verizon has announced that it successfully deployed the prototype Network in a Box at the UFL Championship game in St. Louis, Missouri, last week and has shipped similar portable networks for upcoming sports events in Sao Paulo, London, and Munich.

Currently, the prototype is being used to provide reliable connectivity for gameplay and media operations at event venues. Verizon says that the private network won’t be affected by the data traffic generated by attendees, offering a fast and reliable network for real-time communication, broadcast cameras, live-streaming activities, wearables, and more.

Verizon claims that the private network offers a higher level of stability and security than Wi-Fi, making it a viable alternative for front-office operations and security communications as well. Andrea Caldini, VP of Technology and Product Development at Verizon, had this to say about the private network’s versatility:

This prototype solution has already successfully supported a number of live events with more on the horizon. The intrinsic value in this solution is that it can be deployed in any number of scenarios where the capabilities of a private network are needed such as one-time parade routes, mobile production environments, mobile sporting events, outdoor concert venues and more.

Verizon’s Network in a Box appears to be a commercial solution for event organizers and sports teams, and it’s unlikely to solve network congestion issues faced by attendees.