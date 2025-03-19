AT&T and T-Mobile Pixel 9a deals throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

After all the leaks and rumors, Google has finally launched the latest iteration of its budget Android phone — the Pixel 9a. If you’ve been planning on picking one up for yourself, you’ll soon be able to pre-order the handset from AT&T and T-Mobile. These particular carriers are also offering some incentives to sweeten the deal.

While the Pixel 9a will set you back $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB version, you won’t have to worry too much about this upfront cost if you’re on an AT&T unlimited plan. AT&T says those on any unlimited plan can get the Pixel 9a for only $2.99 per month without the need for a trade-in. Additionally, if you purchase the Pixel 9a with AT&T’s installment plan, you’ll be able to jump on the carrier’s Next Up Anytime offer. This offer allows you to upgrade to the latest Google phone every year.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 9a for free to its customers, but there are a few more stipulations. You’ll be able to get in on this deal if you add a line or trade in an eligible device. The company adds the caveat that this offer is available for most plans.

As an extra incentive to get you to pre-order, both carriers are also throwing in some free earbuds. If you order online (or in the T-Life app), you’ll be able to get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free. These earbuds usually sell for $99.99, so that’s a pretty decent deal if you’re in need of some new ones.

T-Mobile and AT&T say that Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order soon. When pre-orders open up, you’ll be able to get Google’s latest phone on AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s website, through the myAT&T app or T-Life app, or in-store.

