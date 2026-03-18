AT&T's new app is built around an AI-powered assistant — what could go wrong?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is rolling out a redesigned app that lets you manage wireless and home internet services in one place.

The app includes an AI assistant, device controls, usage insights, and a unified message center.

You can also shop for plans, manage services, and potentially trial AT&T offerings directly in the app.

AT&T was recently ranked America’s favorite wireless network for the 17th year running, and the carrier is now hoping to double down on that customer experience with a redesigned app aimed at simplifying how you manage its services.

In a press release today, AT&T announced it has started rolling out a new flagship app designed to bring your wireless and home internet services together in one place. The simple goal is to give you a single hub to manage your account, check usage, get support, and even shop for new plans or devices.

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It’s 2026, so naturally, a big part of that experience is a built-in AI assistant, which AT&T says can help you quickly find what you need or answer common support questions. It’s also meant to offer more personalized help depending on your account and services, though we’ll have to see how that plays out. If it turns out to be a chatbot replacing a customer service rep when you need help, most customers will struggle to see it as an upgrade.

The app also adds some more hands-on controls. You can group devices by person or purpose, pause or resume their connections, and set downtime schedules for activities like sleep or study time. There’s also a revamped message center that pulls together notifications, texts, and emails, plus more detailed insights into your calls, texts, and data usage.

AT&T is clearly leaning into the app as more than just a management tool. You can browse devices and plans, sign up for home internet, and even try out AT&T services directly within the app, although the details on those trials are still a bit light.

If the new app lives up to AT&T’s vision, it could mean fewer hoops to jump through when you just want to check something or make a quick change to your account. As always, the proof will be in the pudding, but you can get the new app now via the Play Store, App Store, or AT&T’s website.

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