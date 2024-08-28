Want a free Pixel 9 Pro XL? AT&T has you covered, with a few caveats

TL;DR AT&T is the only carrier that lets you get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free. It also offers the smaller Pro free, if that’s a better fit for you.

You’ll have to trade in an older Pixel in any condition for the offer. You’ll also need a qualifying unlimited plan.

With this offer, you basically are committing to three years with AT&T, but if you were already planning on staying, this is a solid deal.

The Google Pixel 9 series brings a host of AI upgrades, design tweaks, and various other improvements to the Pixel family. Thinking about picking one up but can’t afford to pay for it all at once? There are plenty of ways to get the Pixel 9 for free through a carrier, but what if you’re more interested in the Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL? In that case, AT&T has you covered.

AT&T will give you a free Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL when you trade in an older Pixel phone, even as far back as the original model. It doesn’t even matter if the older Pixel is in less-than-stellar condition. Even better, the offer applies to both new and existing customers.

As you might imagine, there are some definite caveats.

First, you’ll need to pay a $35 activation fee when you select your phone. You’ll also need to set up a payment plan. Yes, technically, you are still paying for the phone. So how is it free? Simply put, you’ll get a bill credit every month for the next 36 months, which effectively makes the phone free. If you want to leave AT&T early, you’ll have to pay off any remaining balance, so this is a great way for a carrier to keep you on their network longer.

You’ll also need an unlimited plan. While the official offer terms say the plan must cost at least $75.99 a month before discounts if you’re a new customer, be aware that it doesn’t include the $10 auto-pay discount. It’s also possible to bring your line down to as little as $35.99 with four lines.

If you have the right plan and don’t mind sticking with AT&T for at least three years, this is actually a fairly decent deal. Sure, you can likely find a cheaper prepaid carrier if you buy an unlocked Pixel 9 outright, but in today’s economy, payment plans are often easier for consumers to handle, even if they end up paying more than they need to in the end.

