We've got all the best AT&T iPhone 15 deals rounded up for you here

TL;DR There are two AT&T iPhone 15 deals worth checking out.

You can earn a free iPhone 15 Pro without needing to add a new line.

Be sure the device you trade in isn’t overvalued for what you get!

The iPhone 15 series landed this past Tuesday to much fanfare. Pre-orders officially open today, and the carriers are all working overtime to get you to upgrade or switch. AT&T, the nation’s second-largest carrier, is right there in the thick of things with two AT&T iPhone 15 deals worth checking out.

Whichever deal you go with, you’ll need to keep a few things in mind. First, there’s a one-time $35 activation fee for any new phone you add to your account, so be sure to factor that into your budget. Second, AT&T’s installment plans last for 36 months, not 24, so be sure you have no plans to leave AT&T over the next three years. Finally, the two deals below require you to have an unlimited plan. If you are coming to AT&T as a new subscriber, the plan you sign up for will need to have a value of at least $75 each month before any eligible discounts.

Without further ado, here are the deals!

Get a free AT&T iPhone 15 Pro The iPhone 15 Pro costs $1,000, but you can get one for free if you have an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can apply that $1,000 credit to an iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would leave you paying just $200 for it out of pocket. You do not need to add a new line to your account to get this deal, but you do need to have an eligible unlimited plan and keep it active for the full 36-month term. New customers will need to sign up for a new unlimited plan to get this deal.

This deal works by adding a bunch of cash value to your trade. If your phone trade is worth $230 or more, you get the full $1,000. If your trade is not worth $230 or more, you’ll get less money. If that’s the case, we recommend checking out the other deal below.

Keep in mind that your trade-in should be in “good working condition.” AT&T isn’t super specific on what that means, but it seems to mean it can turn on, does not have battery issues, and doesn’t feature any broken components. Your mileage may vary here.

To get the full $1,000, you’ll need to trade in an iPhone 12 Pro/Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro/Max, or any iPhone 14 model. All other iPhones won’t get you the full credit. If you’re jumping ship to iOS from Android, you’ll see a $1,000 credit with a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, any Galaxy S23 phone, or the Google Pixel 7 Pro. If your phone isn’t included here, no $1,000 credit for you.

Get started with this AT&T iPhone 15 Pro deal by visiting AT&T’s site.

Get a free iPhone 15 or $830 off an iPhone 15 Plus If you don’t own one of the eligible devices to earn a free iPhone 15 Pro, we recommend getting an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. If you have pretty much any flagship iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel launched in the past three years, you should be able to get a free iPhone 15 or $830 off an iPhone 15 Plus.

This deal works the same way as the previous one. You need an unlimited line active on your account for the full 36-month term.

Keep in mind that this deal is bad for you if you have a phone that could earn you the full $1,000 credit. For example, if you have an iPhone 12 Pro and trade it in for an iPhone 15, you’d essentially be throwing free money away. You might as well upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro instead. Likewise, if you have an iPhone 11, you could get an iPhone 15 for free, which might be better than paying $200 out of pocket for the iPhone 15 Pro using the previous deal.

Get started with this AT&T iPhone 15 deal by visiting AT&T’s site.

