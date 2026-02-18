Looking for the best Pixel 10a deal? AT&T might edge out Verizon for a few reasons

TL;DR AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 10a for $3.99 per month with any unlimited plan and no trade-in required.

Online buyers can get free Pixel Buds 2a through March 4 as part of the promotion.

AT&T Business customers can get the Pixel 10a for $0.99 on a two-year service commitment.

The Google Pixel 10a is officially available for pre-order, and all the usual players are vying for your custom. If you’ve got your eye on the device but didn’t love the idea of handing over your old phone, AT&T might be a good option. The carrier says you can get Google’s new $499 mid-ranger for $3.99 per month with any unlimited plan, and you don’t need a trade-in to unlock that price.

On top of that deal, there’s a little extra incentive if you pre-order online. As AT&T’s announcement outlines, through March 4, it’s offering a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a when you order the Pixel 10a on its website. The earbuds are automatically added to your cart as part of the deal.

If you’re shopping for work rather than personal use, there’s also a business option. AT&T says business customers can get the Pixel 10a for $0.99 on a two-year service commitment, though early termination fees may apply if you back out early.

As you’d expect, the $3.99 monthly price isn’t a simple sticker discount. It’s delivered through bill credits over a 36-month installment plan and requires a postpaid unlimited plan. You’ll still pay taxes on the full retail price and a $35 activation or upgrade fee, and those monthly credits can stop if you cancel service or pay the phone off early. You can see the offers for yourself here.

The Pixel 10a itself starts at $499 unlocked and runs on Google’s Tensor G4 chip, with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, a 5,100mAh battery, and seven years of OS and security updates. Pre-orders are open now, with general availability set for March 5.

AT&T isn’t the only carrier pushing hard at launch. For example, Verizon is advertising the Pixel 10a for $0 when you add a new line on select unlimited plans. Neither carrier requires a trade-in, and Verizon is undercutting its rival on price, but AT&T’s version doesn’t require a new line, and it’s available on all unlimited plans. For the Verizon offers, you need to be a new customer on one of the pricier unlimited plans, so which works better for you is all down to your personal circumstances.

