Not everyone gets a free iPhone: AT&T loses fight over misleading ads

TL;DR AT&T has lost an appeal over its advertising, which urged users to “Learn how everyone gets iPhone 16 Pro on us.”

The National Advertising Review Board took issue with the fact that AT&T didn’t disclose that this offer applies to specific plans.

This ruling also comes after AT&T was ordered to withdraw advertising that attacked T-Mobile.

It’s not uncommon for carriers to offer free smartphones, but a US advertising watchdog has now recommended AT&T modify its own free iPhone advertising.

The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) has recommended that AT&T modify its advertising, which urged users to “Learn how everyone gets iPhone 16 Pro on us.” The recommendation comes after Verizon first brought the challenge to the National Advertising Division (NAD). AT&T lost this initial case and filed an appeal. The NARB has now reviewed this appeal and upheld the initial ruling.

The NARB agreed with the initial ruling, taking issue with the fact that AT&T didn’t disclose in its advertising that this offer only applies to specific phone plans. The initial ruling found that some people might interpret “everyone” as any person who becomes an AT&T subscriber. So these users might be surprised to find that merely becoming a subscriber isn’t enough to score a free iPhone.

“The panel recommended AT&T modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that everyone is eligible for AT&T’s free cell phone offer, or to clearly and conspicuously disclose that subscribers to value plans are not eligible or otherwise make clear the extent of plan eligibility,” the NARB explained in its appeal ruling.

AT&T has confirmed that it will comply with the decision. This ruling also comes after the NAD ordered AT&T to withdraw advertising that uses NAD rulings to criticize T-Mobile, apparently violating ad industry rules.

