AT&T just answered T-Mobile with more expensive travel eSIM plans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is launching new short-term eSIM plans aimed at international travelers visiting the US, Mexico, and Canada this summer.

Plans include unlimited data, 5GB of hotspot access, and upcoming unlimited talk and text support.

Travelers using eSIM by AT&T also get access to Turbo Live, which prioritizes data speeds in crowded venues for smoother streaming and faster rideshare access.

Going to the US, Mexico, or Canada usually means either paying a lot for international roaming or trying to find a physical SIM card at the airport. Just in time for the huge wave of soccer fans arriving next month, AT&T is shaking up that outdated process.

In a new announcement Monday, AT&T launched “eSIM by AT&T,” a new short-term wireless offering aimed at tourists visiting the US, Mexico, and Canada.

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AT&T is framing the service around the major soccer events happening this summer across North America, where packed stadiums and overloaded networks can quickly make uploading videos or hailing rideshares a frustrating experience. Travelers using eSIM by AT&T will also gain access to Turbo Live by AT&T, a feature that prioritizes data traffic in crowded venues for smoother streaming and faster connectivity, according to the carrier.

While this isn’t AT&T’s first foray into travel-focused eSIM plans, it’s now streamlining the offerings with more flexible pass choices. You get unlimited data, 5GB of hotspot access, and unlimited talk and text when that feature rolls out.

AT&T

Travelers can purchase 1-day, 7-day, 15-day, or 30-day passes. The prices vary based on whether travelers want coverage only in the US or throughout North America. The US single-day pass starts at $3.99, and the priciest North America 30-day pass is $59.99, including taxes and fees.

AT&T’s new eSIM offerings come a few days after T-Mobile introduced its own prepaid day passes for international travelers visiting the US, with pricing starting at $25 for seven days and topping out at $50 for 30 days. Unlike T-Mobile’s offering, AT&T’s current eSIM plans do not yet include unlimited talk and text out of the box. The company says that feature is “coming soon.”

To get started, download the AT&T Connect on Demand app on your Android or iPhone, activate an eSIM when you land, and pick a plan right from the app. But there are a few hitches. For instance, you need an unlocked dual-SIM 5G phone and an international phone number.

Whether travelers actually switch to AT&T over cheaper local eSIM alternatives is yet to be seen, but the company clearly wants soccer fans and international tourists locked into its network before the crowds arrive this summer.

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