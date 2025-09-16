AT&T is launching a digital bouncer to block unwanted calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is testing out an agentic AI tool that can identify and filter out robocallers.

The “digital receptionist” screens calls to determine if the caller is human, how urgent the call is, and whether it meets your customized criteria before passing the call to you.

If the caller won’t identify themselves, it’s a wrong number, or the call doesn’t meet your criteria, the receptionist will either disconnect or take a message.

Are you tired of being bothered by annoying robocalls? AT&T is testing out a new tool that could help shield you from this irritating spam. The company also appears to have plans to evolve this tool into something more than just a spam blocker.

AT&T has announced that it is currently experimenting with an agentic AI-powered tool to combat spam and fraud. The carrier refers to the tool as a “digital receptionist.” This digital receptionist — which will roll out to select customers (who opt in) throughout the rest of this year — will use voice-to-voice and agentic AI to screen calls for you.

As the firm explains, the AI assistant will answer incoming calls from unknown numbers for you. It will then ask questions like “Who may I say is calling?” and “What is this in regard to?” The tool will then determine if the caller is human, how urgent the call is, and whether it meets your customized criteria before passing the call to you. You’ll also be able to pick up the call whenever you want or follow the conversation with a live transcript of the chat.

If the caller fails to identify themselves, it’s a wrong number, or the call doesn’t meet your standards, the digital receptionist will either hang up or take a message. It will also automatically disconnect if it detects patterns of fraud or spam. And if it’s something that the tool can handle on its own, like accepting a delivery window, it can do that for you.

There’s also the option to add certain numbers to a “Do Not Screen” list. This allows those numbers to get through to you with no involvement from the AI assistant. However, the tool will also rely on AT&T’s network to tell if the caller is someone you commonly interact with.

AT&T says the tool is built into the network, so there’s no need to download anything. It also won’t drain your battery and will work even if you’re not connected to the network. The company claims this helps to separate it from similar features, like the Call Screen feature on Pixel phones.

While protecting AT&T customers is the main focus of the digital assistant, the carrier has additional plans for the tool. AT&T says it’s working on experiences “you would expect” and “some you might not.” Andy Markus, AT&T’s chief data officer, told The Verge that the tool may eventually help you make reservations or schedule appointments.

