Looking to save big? Here are 5 AT&T deals I recommend checking out this month

AT&T handles its promotions differently from Verizon or T-Mobile. Instead of flooding the market with free-phone offers that require no trade-in, AT&T focuses on consistent discounts that usually extend to both new and existing customers. That makes the deals less flashy, but often more fair.

There are a few catches, of course. Many upgrade offers require you to be on one of AT&T’s pricier unlimited plans as an existing customer, while new customers may qualify with even the entry-level unlimited tier. And while most of the biggest savings come from trade-ins, AT&T is generally flexible here as older or damaged phones often still qualify for credits that can knock $1,000 or more off the price of a new device. A handful of promotions even skip the trade-in requirement entirely, bringing prices close to free.

With that in mind, here are my picks for the 5 best AT&T deals for the month of November.

Get the Samsung S25 Edge for free, or the Ultra for nearly free

While there aren’t any free phone deals for the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus right now, those interested in the S25 Edge can get it for free with a trade-in. Prefer the Galaxy S25 Ultra? While you can’t get it for free, you can save up to $1,100 with a trade-in. Even better, the deal is compatible with most of AT&T’s plans.

Get a free iPhone 17 Pro for free

AT&T is giving you the chance to get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro for free with a trade-in. You’ll need a trade-in worth at least $250 to qualify. If you prefer the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can get it for $1,100 off with a 36-month installment plan, which works out to $2.78 a month.

Get a Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL for free

AT&T is offering the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL for free, though you’ll need a trade-in to qualify. The company is accepting any phone that has a value of at least $35, including any Pixel, regardless of its year or condition.

Prefer the Pixel 10, or simply don’t have something to trade in? You can also get the Pixel 10 for $562.36 off in the form of monthly bill credits for 36 months. That brings its monthly price down to just $7.99 a month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be yours for free

Interested in Samsung’s foldable flip phone? Right now, you can get the Flip 7 for free with a new line and a qualifying trade-in valued at $95 or more.

Test drive AT&T for 30 days Not sure if AT&T is worth it? I highly recommend taking up this offer! Not long ago, AT&T customers could only sample the network through Cricket Wireless. That has now changed. AT&T offers its own free trial that gives you 30 days of service with no strings attached. The plan simply ends once the month is over. During the trial, you get 100GB of data, 25GB of hotspot use, and unlimited talk and text across the US, Mexico, and Canada. You also get unlimited international texting from the US to more than 230 countries.

