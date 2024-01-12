Hands-on with the Zenbook Duo (2024) and Zephyrus G14: The hottest new laptops from ASUS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

CES 2024 is coming to a close, but we couldn’t ignore some of the most exciting laptops we saw at the event. The ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) and Zephyrus G14 offer very enticing propositions to people who want to take their computing to the next level. ASUS has something for you whether you’re a multi-tasking beast or a hardcore gamer.

ASUS Zenbook Duo ASUS is no stranger to multi-display computers. There have been multiple iterations of the Zenbook Duo line-up, but this 2024 model takes things to the next level with the integration of two full-sized 14-inch OLED displays. These are gorgeous, by the way. These OLED panels, as expected, offer vibrant colors and deep blacks at a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and with 120Hz refresh rates.

If you unfold the laptop, you will see a keyboard on the lower part and the screen on the other, like any traditional laptop. The trick is that the magnetic keyboard can be detached, and the second screen will be under it. This keyboard can then be used wirelessly. The dual screens can be set up in both portrait and landscape mode, and the screens have an integrated stand for convenience.

I had a lot of fun using the device, and actually believe it is a great offering, especially as the starting price is surprisingly accessible at $1,500. While that isn’t exactly cheap, it is a pretty good price considering its main competitor, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i ($1999.99 at Lenovo), is pricier.

The build quality is nice, and the stand is pretty stable in landscape orientation. Angles and stability suffer a bit if you stand the screens up in portrait orientation, though. It’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, but definitely something to keep in mind if you like that set-up.

Also, if you care for the keyboard, keeping your expectations in check here is essential. While the magnetic connection is great, the quality won’t be the same. The keyboard is thin and plasticky, which is understandable, considering ASUS is trying to make it fit between the screens while keeping the profile as low as possible. And though the manufacturer did a good job, the keyboard still makes the whole package a bit thicker.

We can’t say much for performance because we only spent a short amount of time with it, but it worked perfectly fine, and the specs can get pretty beefy. It can be customized with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

ASUS has modified the aesthetics of its ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops to make them a bit more refined, with more elegant looks and nicer builds. These have an aluminum chassis and a cleaner design language overall. And while they are moving away from the traditional gaming aesthetics, ASUS still gave its users a little something with the angled lights in the back.

Because gamers care about the screens, ASUS made no compromises here. You will get an OLED panel with NVIDIA G-Sync support. The G14 can have up to 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, the G16 can really push things with a 240Hz refresh rate, but the resolution is reduced to 2.5K. Both look amazing, and we loved its color accuracy, as it can actually display 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Of course, performance should be no issue. The Zephyrus G14 can be outfitted with up to a Ryzen 9 processor, 32Gb of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Meanwhile, the G16 can have as much as an Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

Both are great computers. We loved the display, build quality, and of course, the performance seemed up to any task in our brief time with them. And while ASUS is keeping the prices for these under veils, the line-up has always offered pretty fair value.

Other great laptops and tech ASUS brought to CES 2024

While much less exciting than the offerings above, ASUS brought more than a couple of laptop series to Las Vegas, this year. Traditional laptop lovers can also get excellent performance and designs from the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED. If you value portability, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED weighs only 1kg and measures 1cm in thickness.

If you’re on a budget and want great laptops at more accessible prices, ASUS also launched the Vivobook S 14 OLED and Vivobook S 15 OLED. Of course, as their names entail, these all come with OLED screens.

If you’re into gaming and feel the Zephyrus G series is a bit pricey, ASUS has also updated its TUF A15, A16, and F16 laptops with newer specs. And, of course, there was also the ASUS ROG Phone 8, but you can check out our dedicated hands-on post for more details, or watch the video below.

If you’re into portable displays, ASUS also announced the ZenScreen Fold OLED. It is a really awesome display. The OLED panel is gorgeous, and it folds in half, making it very portable. The only problem is that it will be extremely expensive at $2,000.

If you are into augmented reality, there are also the ASUS AirVision glasses you see in the image above. These are nicely built, offer a satisfactory experience, and are fun. Based on our time with them, though, we feel ASUS needs to refine some things before we can recommend them to you. Overall, we are happy with what we saw ASUS bringing to the table this year. ASUS, as always, is a brand willing to take risks and offer newer, more unique experiences. There are plenty of options here for casual users, gamers, productivity fiends, and even AR aficionados.

