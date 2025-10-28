This ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor is too good for just $129.99

Gaming monitors are really cool, but they tend to be quite pricey. This is because they usually come with high-end specs that will meet gamer demands. If you don’t want to spend a bunch for an excellent gaming experience, here’s a really enticing option on the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch Monitor (VG279QE5A). It’s on sale for only $129.99! Buy the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch Monitor VG279QE5A for just $129.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal.” The discount is automatic, so all you have to do is add the item to your cart and check out.

Honestly, most of the cheapest monitors are around this price, and they don’t even get close to the quality you’re getting with the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch Monitor VG279QE5A. The $30 discount may not seem impressive, but it is once you take these factors into account. You would be getting a fantastic deal even at full price!

This monitor comes in at 27 inches and has Full HD IPS panel. These specs are pretty standard, but it is the other capabilities that make this a special monitor. It has a smooth 146Hz refresh rate, which is impressive at this price range. Additionally, lag will be nearly unnoticeable thanks to the 1ms response time. And while most affordable monitors sacrifice color accuracy, this one can reproduce 125% of the sRGB color gamut, making it pretty color accurate.

Viewing experience aside, you’ll even get some capabilities usually reserved for much more expensive monitors. It comes with stereo speakers! It even gets some other enhancements like ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, Shadow Boost, Variable Overdrive, and Flicker-Free technology. You’ll even get a remote!

This is a record-low price for this monitor, so you might want to jump on this deal before it goes away. I am pretty sure you won’t find any other monitor this good for a better price!

