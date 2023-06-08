This versatile ASUS gaming Chromebook just dropped to $549

For those shopping for a new all-purpose laptop that won’t break the bank, Best Buy has a great offer on the ASUS gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip right now. The deal drops the asking price of this allrounder machine to just $549 ($150) — the best price we’ve tracked to date.

The Vibe CX55 really bucks the Chromebook trend. The affordable laptops offer ChromeOS and sometimes a touchscreen, but usually not a lot more in an effort to keep costs low. That’s fine if it’s just for your schoolwork or streaming, but some people like to dabble in some casual gaming in their downtime too. While not a powerhouse, this Chromebook is built for gaming and offers those folks a bit of everything.

ASUS Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB) ASUS Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB) The 15.6-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 has a new look and features the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor plus Wi-Fi 6E for powerful performance and connectivity. To deliver expansive visuals in any scenario, its three-sided NanoEdge display with a 16∶10 aspect ratio fits more screen into the chassis, while a Harmon Kardon-certified audio system offers a quad-speaker design to deliver impeccable sound. See price at Best Buy Save $150.00

The Vibe CX55 Flip offers a range of features that make it secure, fast, and versatile. Powered by an Intel 11th-Gen Core i5 processor, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking, and the 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz touchscreen display has a three-sided NanoEdge design that enhances vertical space. With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it offers much more storage than your typical Chromebook. On the design side, its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge provides ergonomic comfort, and its ultrathin and lightweight design ensures maximum portability. It’s not going to be used by pro gamers any time soon, but with very respectable specs and an affordable price in this deal, it’s a great option for many Steam games as well as everyday tasks.

As an extra sweetener, you’ll get access to over 1,000 PC games thanks to three months of NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top membership tier and Amazon Luna Plus, at no cost. Hit the widget above to check out the ASUS gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip deal for yourself.

