Enhance your security setup: Arlo Essential 2K cams drop to all-time low for the holidays
2 hours ago
For anyone interested in stepping up their home security game, the Arlo Essential 2K Security Camera 2025 deal is worth checking out. Priced at only $69.99 during Black Friday, that’s 30% off the regular price of $99.99 for the two-camera bundle.
These security cameras are not just about price; their 4.6-star rating speaks volumes about customer satisfaction. They deliver an impressive 2K resolution video with the capability to pan 360 degrees and tilt 180 degrees. This design ensures comprehensive coverage without blind spots, whether indoors or out.
As you’d expect from modern smart home cameras, the innovative detection features are the game-changers here. The cameras can detect if they’re spotting a person, vehicle, animal, or package, and even provide you with animated previews of what triggered the alert. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a strong connection, which is often an issue with other cameras.
This camera’s color night vision has you covered in low light, capturing all details, from clothing to car headlights. Its plug-in power also means it’s always ready. You’ll enjoy the perks of a one-month trial to the Arlo Secure Plan, giving you 60-day cloud storage and AI detection features. Plus, with easy integration into smart-home systems like Alexa and Google Home, using it couldn’t be easier.
More Arlo Black Friday deals
The bundle deal above caught our eye, but a ton of Arlo’s best smart home gear just joined the Black Friday fun. Here are a few other highlights from the wide-ranging sale:
