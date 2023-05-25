Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Apple iPad is an excellent device for students, medical workers, and everyone, really, but it’s not the most durable product out there. No matter how careful you are with your iPad, accidents happen. While the iPad isn’t waterproof, there are ways to protect it from water damage.

Are iPads waterproof?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

None of Apple’s iPads are waterproof or water-resistant. If water seeps into the iPad and gets to the device’s internals, it could malfunction from water damage. Things would worsen if you dropped an iPad in the pool while trying to read outside. Submersion will to destroy your iPad, unless you get miraculously lucky.

What to do if your iPad gets wet If your iPad gets wet, use a clean microfiber cloth to clean it. Any cloth will do, but microfiber will help pick up as much moisture as possible rather than move it around the iPad. Try and get into the ports and speaker holes.

Be sure to dry off your iPad as much as possible before letting it air dry.

Then, power it off. Do not plug it into a charger. If applicable, be sure to eject the SIM card and let it air out. Stand your iPad upright so the home button and charging port are at the bottom. Let it dry for at least 24 hours before using it.

Once a full day has passed, turn the iPad back on and see if it works. If it won’t turn on, charge it and try powering it on again. If the screen turns on, but there are weird colors, your iPad may be water damaged. At that point, you’ll want to contact Apple for a repair.

Is there a waterproof case for the iPad?

OtterBox

Yes, there are plenty of iPad cases to choose from, like the OtterBox ResQ, which has an IP68 rating. This indicates the case is dust-tight and won’t let any dust through. The number 8 indicates that the case can withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes, as long as it doesn’t go deeper than three meters. The ResQ also protects the iPad from six-foot drops. This case is built for the rigors of lab use, healthcare facilities, and more. It fits the iPad 7th, 8th, and 9th generation.

The SaharaCase for the iPad 10.2″ (9th generation) is another IP68-rated case that can resist dust and water like the ResQ. It’s also built to withstand six-foot drops and shocks. Unlike the ResQ, the SaharaCase has a 360-degree kickstand.

